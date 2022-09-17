Read full article on original website
Related
Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game
Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." "The...
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place early Monday morning on Highway 210 at Todd Co Rd 11, in Bartlett Township. The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven my a 28-year-old male from Vining, was travelling east bound on Highway 210 when it left the road and rolled.
kfgo.com
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Local vet hosts vaccine clinic for deadly rabbit disease
(ABC 6 News) – A fatal disease found in rabbits has been detected in both Minnesota and Iowa. Humans and other animal species are not at risk, but the Minnesota board of animal health is encouraging all rabbit owners to get their pets vaccinated. Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital...
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
kvsc.org
Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents
The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend. Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center around 7:45 p.m Sunday night. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Gophers dominate Colorado 49-7 to start 3-0, lose Chris Autman-Bell to injury
MINNEAPOLIS - Mo Ibrahim had a career day as the University of Minnesota football team closed out the non-conference schedule undefeated with a dominating 49-7 win over Colorado on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, but it might have come at a cost. Gophers top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game...
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Authorities Respond to Single Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash over the weekend. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 213th Street, about five miles northeast of Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Paula Seidl, of Little Falls, was heading east on 213th Street when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot
I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
knsiradio.com
Six Hurt in Sunday Evening Crash
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says six people were hurt in a crash Sunday evening south of Clearwater. According to a press release, just before 8:30, authorities were called to the crash in Lynden Township. They say 34-year-old Jason Lee Noordmans of Monticello was driving a Honda Odyssey east on County Road 145 approaching County Road 44 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a GMC Sierra, which was going south on County Road 44, on its passenger side. The impact caused both vehicles to roll over and land in the east ditch on County Road 44. The driver of the Sierra, a 36-year-old man from Alexandria, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. A three-year-old in Noordman’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Biker killed after colliding with truck on I-35W early Tuesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — A 60-year-old man from Minneapolis was killed early Tuesday morning after his Harley Davidson collided with a Ford Truck on I-35W. Minnesota State Troopers were alerted to a crash just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of I-35W and 28th Street in Minneapolis. Officials said a...
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
Comments / 0