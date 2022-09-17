ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Rye creates more late-game drama to stay unbeaten

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – It only took one play to change the volume level.

A.J. Miller found Rafferty McSweeney in stride Friday when Rye most needed to make a play. The Garnets were dealing with drama for the second week in a row when the duo connected for a 65-yard touchdown, sparking another comeback.

The Garnets wiggled out of trouble again, posting a 13-12 win at Yorktown.

“Raff and I have been at this since the seventh grade,” Miller said. “I missed him earlier when he was wide open, so I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m missing him again.’ I threw it up and let the kid go make a play. He’s the best receiver in Section 1.

“We needed it. We were down big and everyone on the sideline was kind of hanging their head.”

The Huskers were absolutely buzzing on defense, yielding just 63 yards of total offense before Miller hit McSweeney to steal momentum.

“A lot of that is due to Yorktown,” Rye coach Dino Garr said. “They are very good. They made some big plays, just like Brewster did last week, so we maybe look bad only because they are doing some good things. These young men are persistent and I’m proud of that fact.”

Kaden Gonzalez hit Tommy Costello for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 5, and Ronan Forde kicked the PAT to give the Huskers a 12-0 lead with 1:30 to go in the third quarter.

The celebration was ramping up on the Yorktown side when McSweeney got a step on the corner.

“Our connection is unmatched,” he said. “A.J. trusts me and let me go and get it. He gave me a good ball.”

After the defense forced a pair of three-and-outs, the Garnets went 60 yards in 10 plays. Miller barreled into the line on fourth-and-one from the 5 and got the first down. He capped the drive two plays later, scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 2:36 remaining in the game.

“In the fourth quarter there are no nerves,” McSweeney said. “You’re into the game and know you have to get it done”

What it means

Rye got better defensively. After giving up 22 points in the opener against Cornwall and 32 points last week against Brewster, the Garnets were getting critical stops.

“I think we’re a well-rounded team,” McSweeney said. “The defense was awesome, especially in the second half. We were able to stop the pass and commit to the run a little more.”

Player of the game

McSweeney had four catches for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also intercepted a pair of passes.

By the numbers

Rye (3-0): Miller completed 10 for 16 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times. … Tommy Richardson had 67 yards on 18 carries.

Yorktown (2-1): Justin Meyreles had 45 yards on 20 carries. … Gonzalez completed 6 of 19 passes for 111 yards. … Costello had four catches for 90 yards and one TD. ... Forde kicked a 22-yard field goal after the Huskers took a 2-0 lead on a safety.

They said it

“When we got the safety one of the kids jumped up and landed on the back of my foot,” Huskers coach Pantelis Ypsilantis said. “I think I partially tore my Achilles.”

“I can’t tell you why we did this for the second game in a row,” Miller said. “It’s a gritty W, but a win is a win.”

“Rye, traditionally, is really hard to move the ball against,” Ypsilantis said. “We had trouble running the football. We had trouble protecting at times. Our defense played a ridiculous game. … That’s the way it’s going to be. It’s going to be a grind. I want to win ugly. We lost a little ugly here, and I’m obviously not happy, but the kids played hard and were right there with a team that is perennially a championship-type team.”

Up next

Rye is home for the first time this season and will be hosting Nyack at 7 p.m. on Friday. … Yorktown is at Harrison for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: Rye creates more late-game drama to stay unbeaten

