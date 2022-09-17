ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickey: Five Cowboy starters won’t play Sunday

By Adam Bradshaw
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After a very rough first week of the 2022 NFL Season the Dallas Cowboys head into Sunday’s game against the Super Bowl runner up Cincinnati Bengals without five of their starters.

Most notably missing is quarterback Dak Prescott who suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also gone, safety Jayron Kearse, guard Connor McGovern, and defensive end Tarell Basham, all suffered injuries in the season opener on Sunday night.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup has yet to practice or play with the team this year as he continues to rehab from off-season surgery. Gallup is expected back in the lineup in the next few weeks.

Prescott had successful surgery this week but is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks, leaving backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm for the foreseeable future.

In his weekly injury report from The Star, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about the team Dallas will put on the field Sunday at AT&T stadium.

