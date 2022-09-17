"Speed" leads Douglas County to 31-14 win over Alexander

On Friday, week five of the Georgia High School Association football season kicked off and the Douglas County Tigers and the Alexander Cougars went head to head in a region match up, the first for both teams this season. After starting off 2-0, the Tigers stumbled a couple of weeks ago in a close loss to McEachern and headed into Friday night looking to quickly right the ship.

Meanwhile, the Cougars after opening their season with a dominating win over Riverwood, struggled in their last two contest, losing both and looked to get back on track on Friday. As the game got underway, the Tigers would go to work immediately on the opening drive of the game after quarterback, Sire Hardaway would connect with Monte Gooden to set up a first and goal for Douglas County. Two plays later the Tigers would score off a rushing touchdown by running back Latrelle Murrell, who finished with two rushing scores.

On the ensuing Cougars possession, the Tigers would force a three and out and a bad snap on the punt attempt would force the Alexander punter to down the ball deep in their own territory, setting the Tigers up for what would be Murrell’s second rushing touchdown on the ensuing play and Douglas County would go up 14-0. In the second quarter, things would slow down for the Tigers, while the Cougars would get on the board after quarterback Jared Echols connected with Eric Singleton for a touchdown and after the extra point, Alexander trailed 14-7.

As it appeared that momentum could be swinging in the direction of Alexander, with under two minutes to go in the second quarter, like a snake, the Tigers would strike twice in a span of about 60 seconds. The first score would come courtesy of a Hardaway to Gooden touchdown, then after a Hilton Alexander II interception, Hardaway and Gooden would connect once again and the Tigers would take a 28-7 lead into the locker room at the half and go on to pick up a 31-14 win.

“We played well in spurts, but we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we need to be,” Douglas County head coach, Johnny White said after their win on Friday. One of the spurts White referred to would be the two late scores in the second quarter that gave them the 21 point cushion. “We’ve got some speed now,” White said of Alexander II, Hardaway, James Johnson, Gooden and Brandon Ellison, all players that were contributors in the final few series of the first half. “All those guys run well, they’re all track guys so I was real happy with how we finished off the half,” White said.