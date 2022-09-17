Back sometime around COVID-19, Andrew “DONK” Auzston and I, Abram Arroyos, had discussed having a train horn for the run through for our Beeville Trojans, but we said we wanted a different sound. As life would have it, the conversation would go cold due to COVID-19, hectic work schedules, and life itself. Then this year about two weeks before the first official Trojan game, my wife asked what had happened with this idea and mentioned an air raid siren. We immediately opted to purchase this siren but couldn’t complete such a donation without revisiting this with our good friend, DONK. Since DONK and I had originally spoken about this type of idea, it only felt appropriate to call him and let him know we had purchased an air raid siren and as soon as the words fell out of my mouth (we were on a phone call because he was working out of town at the time) he said… sign me up!!! I informed him that we had purchased it already and we were planning on donating it before the first game and immediately he asked me what the cost was and then without hesitation he immediately paid us half the cost. We are excited to have this now be synonymous with Beeville Trojan football! Like my wife and mes, the Auzston family loves their community and the Trojans and we are all so excited to have had a hand in showing our pride and giving back.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO