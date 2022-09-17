Read full article on original website
A.C. Jones High School students cater major event
The A.C. Jones High School Culinary Arts program continues to ride high as the new school semester begins. The students put their newly renovated culinary arts center to good use, providing the hors d’oeuvres for the inaugural 50 Women of Distinction event held Aug. 25. According to Jay Viertel,...
Shiner Market Days take place today!
Those who live in shiner no doubt know that fact already because of the highway banners that have touted as much for days now. It’s part of an additional plug the Shiner Market Days, now a registered non-profit organization, requested last Tuesday, Sept. 6, of the Shiner city council when the group’s representatives went before city aldermen to make a couple requests of that will help promote not only their monthly event but the town of Shiner itself.
John Cornelius Roos
John Cornelius Roos, 74, passed away the morning of June 24, 2022, at his home in Henderson, Nevada. John was born November 3, 1947 in Kenedy, Texas, to C.C. Roos and Mary Julia Chesnutt Roos. He is survived by his sister, Josephine Routhier; niece, Julia Routhier, grand-niece, Hannah Routhier; and many cousins.
Letters to the editor
Back sometime around COVID-19, Andrew “DONK” Auzston and I, Abram Arroyos, had discussed having a train horn for the run through for our Beeville Trojans, but we said we wanted a different sound. As life would have it, the conversation would go cold due to COVID-19, hectic work schedules, and life itself. Then this year about two weeks before the first official Trojan game, my wife asked what had happened with this idea and mentioned an air raid siren. We immediately opted to purchase this siren but couldn’t complete such a donation without revisiting this with our good friend, DONK. Since DONK and I had originally spoken about this type of idea, it only felt appropriate to call him and let him know we had purchased an air raid siren and as soon as the words fell out of my mouth (we were on a phone call because he was working out of town at the time) he said… sign me up!!! I informed him that we had purchased it already and we were planning on donating it before the first game and immediately he asked me what the cost was and then without hesitation he immediately paid us half the cost. We are excited to have this now be synonymous with Beeville Trojan football! Like my wife and mes, the Auzston family loves their community and the Trojans and we are all so excited to have had a hand in showing our pride and giving back.
Lack of library funds nearly causes loss of accreditation
The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library approached the Beeville City Council to ask for increased funding. In the previous two years, the library received $20,000. According to Rosie Amaya, the library director for the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, the library usually received $85,000. Amaya explained that the library failed accreditation due to a lack of funding. The library managed to maintain accreditation by filling out a COVID-19 waiver.
Corpus Christi family honors their son who donated 5 organs.
A Corpus Christi family is honoring the life of Colton wade who one year ago lost his life in a fatal car accident.
Coast Guard rescues overdue boater near South Padre Island, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a 72-year-old man Monday who was reported overdue near South Padre Island, Texas. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 11:22 p.m. Sunday from a concerned spouse reporting her husband left their dock to fish at the entrance of the Arroyo Colorado near Green Island and did not return as scheduled.
47-year-old Victoria resident arrested on Racing charge
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, Sept. 18, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer observed two vehicles racing in the 8700 block of N. Navarro St. The officer activated their overhead emergency lights to effect a traffic stop. One of the vehicles, a grey Ram 1500, then pulled over while the other, a black Mustang, did not.
Overnight closures affect Highway 358 traffic this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highway 358 (S. Padre Island Dr.) will be closed overnight from Ayers St. to Airline Rd. for work related to the Ramp Reversal Project. The closures, which are detailed below, run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on different nights this week. The Texas Department...
Mosquito spraying schedule: September 19 - September 23
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city.
Cantrell here for the long haul
Previously the director of athletics at Coastal Bend College, Paul Cantrell has taken the mantle of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation. Originally born in Ohio, Cantrell has been at Coastal Bend College since 2017 as the athletic director and head volleyball coach, However he was only recently promoted to the position of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation on June 1. Prior to coming to Beeville, Cantrell was the director of athletic fundraising at Salisbury University in Maryland. This gave Cantrell experience in fundraising. During this time, he worked on capital campaigns, annual giving and other fundraising elements.
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK
Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Homicide Detectives need your help to locate the individual responsible for the Murder of James Michael Quiroz. Today is the 14th Anniversary and we want to give his family some closure.
Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway. During the arrest, officers discovered a large...
Officials say no threat to Ray HS after campus put on lockdown
"All students are safe and there is no present threat at this time," officials said in a post on social media.
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
