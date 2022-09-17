Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Related
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nationofblue.com
Video: Houston Was Busy Fighting Itself Saturday
It’s still early, but things are not going well for the Houston Cougars this season. In Saturday’s loss to a suddenly competent Kansas team, the Cougars were caught on camera fighting each other during the game. Check out the video:. As one might expect, Houston (1-2) imploded and...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
Ragin’ Cajun LB Details Racist Comments Directed at Him by Rice Player
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football lost a game on Saturday for the first time in over a year. Their nation long winning streak was snapped in a 33-21 loss to the Rice Owls, as UL's offense struggled to move the ball. In addition to the offensive issues the Cajuns were penalized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Panr
7722 Yucca Field Dr
Home For Rent In TX: Cypress 77433 – Yucca Field 3BR - This is a 2-bath 3-bedroom home. It's in the Far West area of Cypress city in the Cypress South market area. It's a 1-storey single-family in Yaupon Ranch subdivision. It belongs to Cypress-Fairbanks school district in 77433 zip. The home has beautiful wooden floors. There are a couple of restaurants and shopping places as well as some recreational establishments within a mile away. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can!
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that four vehicles including an 18-wheeler were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
Student athlete Trellis Sykes took a shortcut in 1994 that had a fatal ending. She was hit on the head, raped and murdered in a field of tall weeds.
Barbara & Blowout's niece needs our help!
Heather was recently diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer, just a few days after her mother was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. She doesn't have insurance, she needs help with medical and monthly bills as she tries to continue to work with pain.
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???
Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 18 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: September 19 to 25, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
cohaitungchi.com
63 AMAZING AND FREE THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON
The city of Houston, Texas has a lot to offer to its visitors, including awesome hotspots that offer free entry. In Houston, you’ll find many budget-friendly options for every type of traveler. There are free outdoor and indoor activities, free food samples and wine tastings, free days at museums, free happy hours, and much more.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Comments / 0