Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

Miners look to bounce back on shortened week of prep

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The UTEP Miners (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) will welcome the Boise State Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MW) to Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday. It will be the second time in as many weeks that the Miners will face off with a Mountain West team, coming off of a road loss to New Mexico last week.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for Sept. 22-23

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week five of the high school football season starts Thursday, September 22. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 22:. Hanks vs Burges. Belen vs Mayfield. Friday, September 23:. Irvin vs Clint. Tornillo vs Crane. Fabens...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Phase one of Schuster Avenue reconstruction to begin in October

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The first phase of much needed construction to Schuster Avenue will begin on October 12th. The entire project will be a reconstruction of Schuster Avenue from Prospect St to Campbell St, excluding the intersections of Oregon, Mesa, and Stanton. Phase one of the reconstruction...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rock wall in east El Paso collapses

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A portion of a large rock wall collapsed Monday in east El Paso. The wall, located along Vista Del Sol and Vista Lomas, sits next to a home. At this time it's unknown what caused the wall to break. We are working on getting...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 18th through Sept. 24th

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed. North Desert at Mesa on-ramp compete closure. Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed. Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between 3 miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed. Wednesday, September...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man hospitalized after shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday night. The incident happened at 8631 North Loop Drive. Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Metro working to replace aging LIFT bus fleet

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Riders who rely on Sun Metros LIFT services have raised concerns about its timeliness. LIFT is Sun Metros' service for people with disabilities, many rely on the service to get to work and doctors appointments. One rider told KFOX14 that his employer is understanding...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver crashes into several cars at Viva Nissan in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to an incident at a car dealership in east El Paso Monday. The call to police indicated a person was crashing into vehicles, stated El Paso police sergeant Enrique Carrillo. Footage that circulated on social media showed a large white...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm threats return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
EL PASO, TX

Community Policy