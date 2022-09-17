Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Miners look to bounce back on shortened week of prep
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The UTEP Miners (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) will welcome the Boise State Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MW) to Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday. It will be the second time in as many weeks that the Miners will face off with a Mountain West team, coming off of a road loss to New Mexico last week.
KFOX 14
High school football schedules and scores for Sept. 22-23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week five of the high school football season starts Thursday, September 22. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 22:. Hanks vs Burges. Belen vs Mayfield. Friday, September 23:. Irvin vs Clint. Tornillo vs Crane. Fabens...
KFOX 14
Phase one of Schuster Avenue reconstruction to begin in October
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The first phase of much needed construction to Schuster Avenue will begin on October 12th. The entire project will be a reconstruction of Schuster Avenue from Prospect St to Campbell St, excluding the intersections of Oregon, Mesa, and Stanton. Phase one of the reconstruction...
KFOX 14
Rock wall in east El Paso collapses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A portion of a large rock wall collapsed Monday in east El Paso. The wall, located along Vista Del Sol and Vista Lomas, sits next to a home. At this time it's unknown what caused the wall to break. We are working on getting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Tony the Tiger, CFP Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation reward teachers in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has teamed up with the College Football Playoff Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation to help reward teachers across the Borderland on Tuesday. Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas presented a football gameday kit to each district Teacher of...
KFOX 14
Possible Starlink satellite seen in El Paso skies Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new video of a string of lights in the sky was in El Paso on Monday night. It was seen in different parts of El Paso, including the east side, west side and in New Mexico. There has been no word from authorities...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 18th through Sept. 24th
I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane closed. North Desert at Mesa on-ramp compete closure. Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between State Park and Main Gap right lane closed. Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between 3 miles east of Main Gap and Wilderness Museum right lane closed. Wednesday, September...
KFOX 14
Parts of Las Cruces without electricity due to downed power lines
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A downed power line in Las Cruces disrupted power for some Las Crucens Monday. The area affected is in the 5300 block of Cortez Drive in Las Cruces. El Paso Electric stated its working to restore power to 3,625 customers. The utility is expecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday night. The incident happened at 8631 North Loop Drive. Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
Sun Metro working to replace aging LIFT bus fleet
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Riders who rely on Sun Metros LIFT services have raised concerns about its timeliness. LIFT is Sun Metros' service for people with disabilities, many rely on the service to get to work and doctors appointments. One rider told KFOX14 that his employer is understanding...
KFOX 14
Benito Juarez sculpture to be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It’s a project ten years in the making and this week it comes to fruition. A sculpture of Benito Juarez the latest installment in a series of monuments from the 12 Travelers Memorial of the Southwest. It arrives in El Paso on Tuesday...
KFOX 14
Driver crashes into several cars at Viva Nissan in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to an incident at a car dealership in east El Paso Monday. The call to police indicated a person was crashing into vehicles, stated El Paso police sergeant Enrique Carrillo. Footage that circulated on social media showed a large white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting, killing man with rifle outside Oyster Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another man outside Oyster Bar in east El Paso on Sunday. Officers arrested 26 –year old Alexander Diaz. The incident happened at the bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive around 2:20 a.m.
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of Art displays 2 new exhibits: Homage to Dante, Gods for Future Religions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is also inviting the public to its two new exhibitions, Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the Divine Comedy and Ho Baron: Gods for Future Religions. About Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the...
KFOX 14
Police identify man accused in rampage at car dealership in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A man who drove through the Viva Nissan dealership Tuesday was in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso police. Eduardo Robles, 38, was identified as the man seen in videos that circulated on social media crashing into several vehicles in a dealership's lot.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces woman allegedly killed by husband filed several restraining orders
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A 48-year-old woman living in Dona Ana County is believed to have been murdered by her husband. In 2021, the couple owned Forghedaboudit Italian, a popular restaurant in Las Cruces. Kimberly Yucone, was found dead inside her home at 6530 Vista De Oro...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
KFOX 14
Shower and storm threats return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
KFOX 14
EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
Comments / 0