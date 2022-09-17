Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
fox44news.com
Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
fox44news.com
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
2 cats, 1 rabbit die in Georgetown house fire
A family's two cats and bunny died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the Parkside at Mayfield Ranch subdivision, according to the City of Leander.
WacoTrib.com
Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation
On the first day of trial testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
fox44news.com
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
Overnight rollover crash near Baylor campus kills passenger
An early Saturday rollover crash in Waco results in the death of a passenger and the arrest of the driver.
WacoTrib.com
Waco approves Lester Gibson Way designation for part of Washington
Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity. After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.
fox44news.com
Shots fired at house with three children inside
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside. Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.
Harker Heights police say man found dead from gunshot wound in his car
A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a Harker Heights citizen reported seeing an unresponsive man sitting in his car.
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner man indicted on murder charge
A Kempner man remains in Bell County Jail after authorities said he shot and killed his roommate in April. Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, was indicted on a charge of murder, a firstdegree felony, in the 27th District Court of Bell County on July 20. He is accused of shooting his roommate, Steven Ray Wilson, in April. Valderrama remained in jail as of Friday. His bond is set at $1 million. …
Comments / 0