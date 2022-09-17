ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

WacoTrib.com

Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities

Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One killed, one critical in McGregor crash

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
LOTT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco approves Lester Gibson Way designation for part of Washington

Waco is renaming part of Washington Avenue after Lester Gibson, the former McLennan County commissioner best known for not shying away from conflicts over racial equity. After a public hearing, Waco City Council voted to give Washington Avenue the honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” from University Parks Drive to Sixth Street. Special street signs will display the name, along with standard Washington Avenue signs. The five-block stretch passes by Waco City Hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, where Gibson served as county commissioner for 28 years. He died in June at the age of 73.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired at house with three children inside

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside. Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Kempner man indicted on murder charge

A Kempner man remains in Bell County Jail after authorities said he shot and killed his roommate in April. Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, was indicted on a charge of murder, a firstdegree felony, in the 27th District Court of Bell County on July 20. He is accused of shooting his roommate, Steven Ray Wilson, in April. Valderrama remained in jail as of Friday. His bond is set at $1 million. …
KEMPNER, TX

