Read full article on original website
Related
“Trump’s request has already backfired”: Trump’s handpicked special master rebukes his claim on docs
Federal Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, rebuked former President Donald Trump's lawyers during a hearing on Tuesday for failing to back up his dubious claim that he "declassified" the records while still in office. Dearie, who was selected by U.S....
A Russian Nuclear Attack and the Stock Market
Would the stock market reset 50% lower if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons in Europe?
Why did Putin go to war, and can Ukraine win? A leading Russia historian chimes in
Orlando Figes, whose most recent book is "The Story of Russia," on the country's love of strongmen, the fate of dissenters and how the war will end.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees dwindling chance of peace talks with Putin
BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that there was a shrinking likelihood of holding talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war, adding that it could only happen if the Russian leader withdrew his forces from Ukrainian territory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump ally Barrack's trial on foreign agent charges moves to opening statements
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Opening statements are set to begin on Wednesday in the federal trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent without notifying the U.S. government.
Exclusive-NATO chief says Putin's Ukraine escalation 'dangerous and reckless'
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of thousands of extra troops for the war in Ukraine will escalate the conflict and his threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric," NATO's secretary general said on Wednesday.
One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders call-up for thousands
One-way flight tickets out of Russia were selling out fast after President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation of Moscow’s reserves in a major escalation of his war on Ukraine.The Russian leader addressed the nation on Wednesday morning and said 300,000 extra military personnel would be conscripted to fight the war in Ukraine.The announcement has apparently raised fears among those of a fighting age that they would not be allowed to leave the country unless they fled quickly.Google Trends data seen by Reuters showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia’s most popular website for purchasing flights.Direct...
Ukrainian soccer player calls Russia 'terrorist country' that needs to be cut off from the sporting world
"All the Ukrainian players want Russia to be isolated on every level," Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko told reporters.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Spain fines Delivery Hero's Glovo $78 million for hiring breaches
MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s labour ministry has fined Delivery Hero’s local unit Glovo 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a law requiring food delivery companies to formally hire riders, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told reporters on Wednesday.
World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA came under pressure Wednesday from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination. France and Germany, the last two World Cup champions, were among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who joined the “One Love” campaign, which started in the Netherlands. The Dutch team plays Qatar in Group A on Nov. 29. FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body. Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.
UEFA・
Eight reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman's death
At least eight people have been killed by Wednesday in a crackdown on protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini after the young woman was arrested by morality police, according to a combined toll. Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that, in a fifth night of street rallies that had spread to 15 cities, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people.
Comments / 0