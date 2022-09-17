Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Florida school voucher expansion
Mike's First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 20. The temperatures are heating up and so are the tropics. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as well as a check on the tropics. City of Tallahassee Park to be named after...
WCTV
Althemese Barnes tribute
Mike's First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 20. The temperatures are heating up and so are the tropics. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as well as a check on the tropics. City of Tallahassee Park to be named after...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 18
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice morning with many Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend locations in the 60s with temps near 70 elsewhere as of 7 a.m. Sunday. It will warm up into the lower 90s inland Sunday, but a trough of low pressure off the east coast of Florida and Georgia will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms in place. Overall, rain odds will be at 30%.
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis announces sweeping Florida tax cut plan ahead of reelection
BRADENTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session, which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items, in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need daily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Sunday marks 40 years since the Old Capitol was restored
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marks 40 years since the Florida Historic Capitol was restored and reopened as a museum. It dates back to 1845, but in the 1970′s, after the new Capitol was built, it was on the verge of being demolished. “It came this close to being...
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
Tallahassee couple once again helping family back home in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, residents there are once again facing a long road ahead. Massive flooding from non-stop rains is wreaking havoc. Hurricane Fiona came quick, but the damage will stick around for awhile. Tallahassee attorney Gisela Rodriguez and her husband,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
South Carolina Woman Wins 'Breathtaking' Lottery Prize
One South Carolina player is celebrating a huge win thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.
WJCL
Fiona forecast to reach hurricane strength...where the storm tracks in the days ahead
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strengthen over the next 5 days...potentially reaching hurricane strength next week. Forecast models track Fiona to the west-northwest this weekend, with a turn to the north expected by Tuesday or Wednesday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place this weekend for Puerto Rico and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered yet another loss Thursday when a state trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.
CBS 46
Governor’s race too close to call, new poll says | Walker ‘down but not out’ in Senate race
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race is too close to call, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters in Georgia released Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp has 50% of those polled, while 48% support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. “There is no cushion and...
“We are going to come after you” Alabama lawmaker calls for harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — From March 2021 to March this year the CDC reported a 20% uptick in drug overdose deaths in Alabama. DEA Assistant Special Agent for Alabama Towanda Thorne-James says that trend is largely fueled by fentanyl. She says just 2 milligrams, the equivalent of about 15 grains of salt, can be fatal. […]
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
wuga.org
Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker
The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead
A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
Comments / 0