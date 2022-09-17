ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Florida school voucher expansion

Mike's First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 20. The temperatures are heating up and so are the tropics. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as well as a check on the tropics. City of Tallahassee Park to be named after...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Althemese Barnes tribute

Mike's First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 20. The temperatures are heating up and so are the tropics. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as well as a check on the tropics. City of Tallahassee Park to be named after...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice morning with many Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend locations in the 60s with temps near 70 elsewhere as of 7 a.m. Sunday. It will warm up into the lower 90s inland Sunday, but a trough of low pressure off the east coast of Florida and Georgia will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms in place. Overall, rain odds will be at 30%.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Gov. DeSantis announces sweeping Florida tax cut plan ahead of reelection

BRADENTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session, which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items, in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need daily.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Thomasville, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
WCTV

Sunday marks 40 years since the Old Capitol was restored

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marks 40 years since the Florida Historic Capitol was restored and reopened as a museum. It dates back to 1845, but in the 1970′s, after the new Capitol was built, it was on the verge of being demolished. “It came this close to being...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Toombs
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#North Florida#Pelham#American Football#Columbia Godby#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Governor Kemp Accepts Resignation of District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker

The resignation of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker is now official. Governor Brian Kemp accepted Parker’s resignation as the Clarke County District 2 Commissioner effective September 8, 2022. The acceptance by the governor is required by state law as part of the resignation process. According to the ACC Public Information Office, in a letter to the governor dated September 7, Parker requested acceptance of their resignation based on currently residing outside of the boundaries of Commission District 2.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Fox News

South Carolina elementary school teacher and her young children found dead

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home on Wednesday afternoon. Horry County Police discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, inside their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire on Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy