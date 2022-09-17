ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.

FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.

The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13.

Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey heads to Modesto in two weeks while Tracy will play at Lincoln in Stockton on Sept. 30.

Here are some other games FOX40 Sports followed Friday night.

FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our Fan Favorite Game of the Week decided by fans, the Rio Linda Knights welcomed the Foothill Mustangs.

Rio Linda was looking for its third straight win, coming into Friday’s matchup with a 2-1 record. Foothill entered Friday’s game with a 1-2 record.

The Mustangs got off to a 12-0 start in the first quarter and went into halftime with an 18-6 lead.

Foothill didn’t find the endzone, but score 14 points in the fourth quarter and leaving Rio Linda with a 32-6 victory.

The Knights will play on the road against Placer next Friday while Foothill will host Rosemont.

Elk Grove at Cosumnes Oaks

Both the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack and Elk Grove Thundering Herd were looking to get back into the win column for the first time in two weeks.

Both teams came off of one-score losses and entered Friday’s game at 1-3.

After the first quarter ended with a 6-0 for the Wolfpack, the Thundering Herd outscored Cosumnes Oaks 49-8.

Elk Grove won the game 49-14 to break a two-game losing streak.

The Thundering Herd will have a bye week and will host Davis on Sept. 16. Cosumnes Oaks will play at Davis next Friday.

Menlo-Atherton at Del Oro

The Del Oro Golden Eagles were looking to stay undefeated when they welcome the Menlo-Atherton Bears from the Bay Area.

Menlo-Atherton entered the matchup at 2-0.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Bears 42-13 to remain undefeated at 5-0 and will face the Granite Bay Grizzlies on Sept. 30.

Vacaville at Granite Bay

The Granite Bay Grizzlies were another team looking to stay undefeated Friday night when they welcomed the Vacaville Bulldogs.

The Grizzlies came into the matchup at 4-0 while the Bulldogs entered the game at 2-1.

The Grizzlies defeated the Bulldogs 35-13 to improve to 5-0.

Granite Bay will head to Del Oro on Sept. 30 in a battle of 5-0 teams. Both teams have a bye next week.

