Football Frenzy: UPrep continues strong start, Lipani wins 200th game

UPrep 30, Aquinas 21

Trailing 13-6 early in the second quarter, the Griffins scored three straight touchdowns to secure their third straight win against a Class AA powerhouse.

Noah Hill had a strong day through the air, throwing for three touchdowns and 151 yards.

Juelz Russell, Tyrell Simmons, and Dekhari Carter each had receiving touchdowns. Chris Jean lead the way on the ground with 18 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Nazir Wynn also plunged in a touchdown on the ground.

C.J. Robinson had two rushing touchdowns for the Li’l Irish while Terrell Richards had a receiving touchdown from QB Mykel White.

UPrep, in their first year at Class AA after winning Class A1 last year, has already beaten traditional powerhouses Victor, McQuaid, and Aquinas. The Griffins (3-0) will travel to take on Liverpool from the Syracuse area on Friday.

Aquinas (0-3) has lost the first three games of their season by a combined 17 points. They’ll take on Edison Tech next Friday.

Victor 27, Pittsford 14

The Blue Devils’ defense stifled Pittsford’s explosive offensive attack in their 27-14 win over the Panthers.

Pittsford took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a 32-yard touchdown run from Nathan Rodi. Victor would go on to score the next 27 points of the game.

During their run, Brady Robinson connected with Adam Ruffalo for two touchdowns while finding Nick Leonard on another. Sam Gotham finished with 101 yards on the ground and a score.

Ruffalo ended up with 8 receptions for 105 yards and also an interception while playing defense.

Pittsford’s quarterback Caleb Lewis went 12 for 16 through the air for 150 yards and a score. Junior receiver Luke Fliss had four grabs for 100 yards including a 69-yard touchdown reception.

Victor (2-1) gets their second win in a row after falling to UPrep in Week 1. The Blue Devils will host Fairport next Friday, September 23 rd . Pittsford (1-2) will look to get back on track against McQuaid the same night.

Hilton 34, Churchville-Chili 12

Hilton head coach Rich Lipani became just the 5th player in Section V history to reach 200 wins as his Cadets stormed past the Saints on Friday night.

The Cadets scored the first 28 points of the game thanks to a complete all-around effort. Tyler Letcher opened the game with a 34-yard passing touchdown to Nicolas Castellana. Robert Lowry followed that up with a pick-six for a quick 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Jeffery Broadnax and Letcher then had rushing touchdowns to make it a stress-free historic win for Lipani.

Lowry finished with two interceptions, 14 carries for 122 yards, and a second-half rushing touchdown at running back. Broadnax rushed the ball 20 times for 80 yards and his touchdown.

Maximus Tomaszewski had a receiving touchdown from Tyler Meisenzahl and Ricardo Lagares had a rushing touchdown for the Saints in the loss.

Hilton (2-1) will host Olympia/Odyssey on Friday night while Churchville-Chili (1-2) will remain home against Spencerport on the same evening.

East/World of Inquiry 33, Wilson/Early College 6

The Eagles have opened up the season with three straight wins after they took down Wilson/Early College 33-6.

Just three minutes into the contest, Zymier Jackson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Shepard for the first points of the game. Shepard got it done on both sides of the ball snagging an interception on defense as well.

Later in the first quarter, Amari Young took advantage of a short field as he ran in a 14-yard touchdown to make it 14-0. Young led the Eagles with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Junior all-purpose back Anthony Diaz also scored twice to go along with ten tackles and three TFLs. Edwin Spencer led the Eagle defense with 12 tackles.

East/World of Inquiry (3-0) will face their stiffest test of the season to this point when they host an undefeated Canandaigua team next Friday, September 23 rd . Wilson/Early College (0-3) will take on Eastridge the same evening at Rochester Community Sports Complex.

Schroeder 35, Spencerport 2

The Warriors made a statement on Friday night, dominating a shorthanded Spencerport squad for a definitive Class A1 victory.

Schroeder scored four passing touchdowns on four straight drives to blow past the Rangers on their home field.

Drew Pagano threw four touchdowns in the first-half assault— two to Torance Washington and one each to Kaleb Juliano and Justin Maier.

Spencerport’s running back and linchpin Cameron Mesh was injured on the opening kickoff and did not play the rest of the game.

Schroeder (3-0) will be tested once again against Brighton at home on Friday night while Spencerport (2-1) will look to bounce back against Churchville-Chili on the road.

Canandaigua 28, Athena 21

The Braves withstood a second-half push from the Trojans to move to 3-0 on the season.

Behind a pair of long catch and runs for touchdowns from Tysheed Crockton, Canandaigua held a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Athena would answer in the second half after two touchdown grabs from Matthew Ranaletta to tie it at 14-14.

Tre’Mell Coleman’s rushing touchdown from 7 yards out provided the Braves with their first points of the second half to make it 21-14. With less than three minutes left in the game, Jayden Rapp punched it in from the one-yard line for the equalizer at 21 all.

On the final drive of the game, Drew Williamee found Crockton for a 45-yard completion to set the Braves up with great field position. A few plays later, Coleman scored the game-winning touchdown to put the Braves on top.

Canandaigua (3-0) has a Class A2 showdown with East/World of Inquiry, who is also 3-0, next Friday, September 23 rd . Athena (2-1) will travel to Brockport on Friday as well.

Irondequoit 42, Eastridge 12

The Eagles scored the first 21 points in their matchup against their crosstown rivals and cruised to a big victory on the road.

Senior running back Lamere Smith led the way for the Eagles, carrying the ball 24 times for 148 yards with two touchdowns to power Irondequoit to victory. Azavier Ross had a strong day at quarterback, running for two touchdowns and passing for another.

Irondequoit (2-1) will host Arcadia next Saturday while Eastridge (1-2) will take on Wilson/Early College at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Friday evening.

