ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High School Football Scores from the area

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euWMB_0hz5UqZF00

Missouri Scores:

Joplin 24 Webb City 8

Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12

Seneca 36 Lamar 33

Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26

East Newton 0 Cassville 35

Monett 24 Marshfield 34

Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0

Diamond 38 Miller 22

Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29

Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7

Jasper 22 Drexel 48

College Heights 38 Liberal 54

Lockwood 59 Greenfield 12

Mt. Vernon 8 Logan-Rogersville 26

Neosho 48 Republic 63

Kansas Scores:

Pittsburg 28 Labette County 20

Girard 41 Galena 20

Baxter Springs 12 Afton 6

Columbus 19 Coffeyville 34

St. Mary’s Colgan 54 Riverton 14 (Thurs.)

Parsons 40 Iola 14

Fort Scott 21 Independence 20

Southeast 0 Central Heights 48

Oklahoma Scores:

Quapaw 41 Northeast Arma 12

Grove 28 Wagoner 20

Wyandotte 0 Porter 41

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

Local High School scores from this week

Missouri Scores Joplin 52 Willard 13 Carthage 49 Branson 0 Neosho 21 Nixa 65 Webb City 47 Carl Junction 7 (Thursday) Lamar 28 Logan-Rogersville 0 Seneca 65 Springfield Catholic 0 Nevada 35 Reed Springs 7 Aurora 14 Cassville 42 Hollister 14 East Newton 7 Marshfield 13 McDonald County 35 Diamond 13 Pierce City 34 Clever […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
Four States Home Page

Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction

Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Four States Home Page

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/07/22

Parts of Kansas will still reached the low 90s. We may see some patchy fog early. Mainly in The valleys or low line areas. Then a slight warming trend later this week. We will start to see more fall like temperatures though starting Sunday. The system that came through over the weekend is still providing […]
KANSAS STATE
Four States Home Page

Pitt State Volleyball improves their record in the 2022 Gorilla Classic Volleyball Tournament

Pitt State Volleyball won all four games in their 2022 Gorilla Classic Volleyball Tournament improving their record to 5-3. They played Arkansas-Monticello earlier today where they won three sets to one. The first two sets the Gorillas were unstoppable, they dropped the third set, and bounced back in the fourth. Pitt starts conference play Friday, […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ne Springfield#Diamonds#Fort Scott#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Missouri Scores#Catholic#Sarcoxie#Drexel#Lockwood#Kansas Scores#Galena#Afton#Columbus#Coffeyville#St Mary#Iola
Four States Home Page

Local Athletes Show Out at the College Level

Well with college football underway, we have quite a few athletes from the area that played last Thursday with Pitt State, Missouri Southern & Central Missouri. Former Neosho standout Bryce Murphy had a great game with 112 yards and 2 touchdowns with Pitt State in their win. Nathan Glades out of Joplin High had a […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Columbus Wins Big Over Afton

Ethan Davidson will find Adrian Newton as he is off to the end zone, Columbus leads 41-7. Tatum Ford will hand-off to Landon Ford as he fumbles the ball and Columbus comes away with it! Davidson would hand it off to Scott Moore and he is in for another touchdown, Titans extend their lead 47-7. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Four States Home Page

Four States Sports Report Game Night- Top Plays: Week 3

Play #3: Neosho’s Quenton Hughes passes it to Isaiah Green who takes it 73-yards to the house! Play #2: Carthage’s Luke Gall takes the snap in the wildcat and goes untouched for 69-yards for the score. Play #1: Columbus’s Ethan Davidson finds Adrian Newton who takes the ball and sprints his way to the end […]
NEOSHO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Four States Home Page

Lamar Dominates in Their Win Over Monett

Joel Beshore starts things off with a run past the defense and the Tigers takes the early 7-0 lead. Tigers show their stripes again again as Beshore pitches it to running back to Ian Goo-Gee for another easy run 14-0. Beshore passes it to Ty Willhite’s as he strolls into the end zone, Tigers extend […]
LAMAR, MO
Four States Home Page

Webb City have to be well prepared for Republic

This week, Webb City will be back at home as they prepare for their third game of the season after splitting their first two games. They come into week three with a 1-1 record and are looking to improve their record. The Cardinals would respond well to their season opening loss against Nixa with a […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

Joplin hosted 18th Annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Softball Invitational. Joplin holds off Nevada.

Joplin High School hosted their 18th annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Softball Invitational Friday and Saturday. There were twelve teams in total, seven local teams and five teams out of other areas. Joplin’s Athletic Director Matt Hiatt explained the history of the tournament. He said, “This is the 18th Annual Paige Neal and Christina […]
JOPLIN, MO
News On 6

Green Country Football Player Crowned Homecoming Queen

A Green Country High School Senior wore a crown and a helmet during her school's homecoming football game. Right after Natalie Perry-Hunter was named homecoming queen she headed into the locker room to throw on her football uniform. Natalie is the Porter Pirate's kicker and she went five for five...
HIGH SCHOOL
Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy