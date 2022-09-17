High School Football Scores from the area
Missouri Scores:
Joplin 24 Webb City 8
Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12
Seneca 36 Lamar 33
Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26
East Newton 0 Cassville 35
Monett 24 Marshfield 34
Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0
Diamond 38 Miller 22
Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29
Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7
Jasper 22 Drexel 48
College Heights 38 Liberal 54
Lockwood 59 Greenfield 12
Mt. Vernon 8 Logan-Rogersville 26
Neosho 48 Republic 63
Kansas Scores:
Pittsburg 28 Labette County 20
Girard 41 Galena 20
Baxter Springs 12 Afton 6
Columbus 19 Coffeyville 34
St. Mary’s Colgan 54 Riverton 14 (Thurs.)
Parsons 40 Iola 14
Fort Scott 21 Independence 20
Southeast 0 Central Heights 48
Oklahoma Scores:
Quapaw 41 Northeast Arma 12
Grove 28 Wagoner 20
Wyandotte 0 Porter 41
