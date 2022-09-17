ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Beehive Blitz – Week 6

By Dana Greene
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhBl9_0hz5Uo3100

High School Football Scores – Week 6

Springville 18 Provo 14

Syracuse 48 Davis 6

Farmington 21 Layton 17

Weber 45 Clearfield 7

Granger 52 Taylorsville 10

Roy 35 Kearns 17

West 44 Hunter 0

West Jordan 34 Riverton 9

Bingham 23 Herriman 15

Mountain Ridge 48 Copper Hills 9

Corner Canyon 35 American Fork 14

Skyridge 62 Westlake 6

Lone Peak 24 Pleasant Grove 14

Box Elder 55 Viewmont 31

Woods Cross 35 Northridge 21

Bountiful 23 Bonneville 14

Brighton 41 Skyline 23

Park City 21 Highland 16

East 29 Olympus 7

Stansbury 34 Tooele 0

Cedar Valley 45 Timpanogos 23

Mountain View 41 Hillcrest 31

Payson 43 Uintah 26

Timpview 42 Alta 14

Orem 56 Jordan 2

Spanish Fork 17 Salem Hills 14

Wasatch 55 Maple Mountain 17

Cedar City 31 Pine View 28

Snow Canyon 47 Hurricane 0

Desert Hills 56 Dixie 21

Bear River 41 Logan 20

Sky View 30 Ridgeline 6

Mountain Crest 14 Green Canyon 0

Morgan 42 Juan Diego 3

Grantsville 62 Ben Lomond 20

Ogden 44 Union 28

Canyon View 34 North Sanpete 32

Manti 42 Carbon 13

Juab 54 Richfield 40

Summit Academy 69 American Leadership 9

Providence Hall 28 Judge Memorial 7

South Summit 38 Emery 14

Beaver 42 Delta 7

San Juan 53 South Sevier 7

Millard 50 Grand 7

Layton Christian 49 Duchesne 0

Gunnison Valley 20 North Sevier 19

Enterprise 22 Kanab 14

Rich 21 Kemmerer, WY 0

Lehi 46 Fremont 0

Crimson Cliffs 41 Cyprus 8

Cottonwood 41 Murray 28

Milford 62 Water Canyon 6

North Summit 39 Parowan 19

Monticello 52 Plateau Valley, CO 0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

ABC4

ABC4

