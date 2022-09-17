Beehive Blitz – Week 6
High School Football Scores – Week 6
Springville 18 Provo 14
Syracuse 48 Davis 6
Farmington 21 Layton 17
Weber 45 Clearfield 7
Granger 52 Taylorsville 10
Roy 35 Kearns 17
West 44 Hunter 0
West Jordan 34 Riverton 9
Bingham 23 Herriman 15
Mountain Ridge 48 Copper Hills 9
Corner Canyon 35 American Fork 14
Skyridge 62 Westlake 6
Lone Peak 24 Pleasant Grove 14
Box Elder 55 Viewmont 31
Woods Cross 35 Northridge 21
Bountiful 23 Bonneville 14
Brighton 41 Skyline 23
Park City 21 Highland 16
East 29 Olympus 7
Stansbury 34 Tooele 0
Cedar Valley 45 Timpanogos 23
Mountain View 41 Hillcrest 31
Payson 43 Uintah 26
Timpview 42 Alta 14
Orem 56 Jordan 2
Spanish Fork 17 Salem Hills 14
Wasatch 55 Maple Mountain 17
Cedar City 31 Pine View 28
Snow Canyon 47 Hurricane 0
Desert Hills 56 Dixie 21
Bear River 41 Logan 20
Sky View 30 Ridgeline 6
Mountain Crest 14 Green Canyon 0
Morgan 42 Juan Diego 3
Grantsville 62 Ben Lomond 20
Ogden 44 Union 28
Canyon View 34 North Sanpete 32
Manti 42 Carbon 13
Juab 54 Richfield 40
Summit Academy 69 American Leadership 9
Providence Hall 28 Judge Memorial 7
South Summit 38 Emery 14
Beaver 42 Delta 7
San Juan 53 South Sevier 7
Millard 50 Grand 7
Layton Christian 49 Duchesne 0
Gunnison Valley 20 North Sevier 19
Enterprise 22 Kanab 14
Rich 21 Kemmerer, WY 0
Lehi 46 Fremont 0
Crimson Cliffs 41 Cyprus 8
Cottonwood 41 Murray 28
Milford 62 Water Canyon 6
North Summit 39 Parowan 19
Monticello 52 Plateau Valley, CO 0
