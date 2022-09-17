Cadets March Past St.C
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly improved to 3-1 Friday thanks to their 30-16 win over St.Clairsville.
The Cadets enjoyed a 20-14 lead at the half on their way to the victory. St.C slips to 3-2 and will visit Harrison Central next week.
The Cadets travels to 5-0 Fort Frye.
