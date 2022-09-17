ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Cadets March Past St.C

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Linsly improved to 3-1 Friday thanks to their 30-16 win over St.Clairsville.

The Cadets enjoyed a 20-14 lead at the half on their way to the victory. St.C slips to 3-2 and will visit Harrison Central next week.

The Cadets travels to 5-0 Fort Frye.

