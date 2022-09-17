ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRBL News 3 PrepZone: Georgia High School Highlights

By Rex Castillo, Jack Patterson
 4 days ago

Here are the final scores from Week 5 of the high school football regular season

  • Game of the Week – Mt. Zion 10 – Brookstone 33
  • Starr’s Mill 25 – LaGrange 24 (Overtime)
  • Harris County 20 – Hardaway 23
  • Sumter County 27 – Northside 48
  • Columbus 33 – Shaw 20
  • Spencer 42 – Kendrick 12
  • Whitewater 33 – Troup County 43
  • Pacelli 21 – Stratford Academy 7
  • Calvary Christian 52 – Lanier Christian 44
  • Jordan 0 – Southwest 61
  • Central Talbotton 0 – Schley County 63
  • Chattahoochee County 61 – Taylor Couty 7
  • Manchester 48 – Marion County 3
