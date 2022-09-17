ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
ambcrypto.com

ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?

Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will $200 finally be a reality for DOT?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. A brainchild of Ethereum Co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot is one of the leading blockchains in the world right now. With a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, it is unique in supporting multiple interconnected chains. In fact, one can argue that its interconnected nature has helped the project earn a significant number of users over the last few years.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Classic: Mapping out the after-effects of >17% 24h loss

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the last two months, Ethereum Classic [ETC] saw a choppy movement as it compressed in the $30-$43 range. After bagging impressive gains in its previous rally, the bears seemed to re-enter the market with the coin losing its $30 baseline support.
ambcrypto.com

Decoding why Ethereum [ETH] investors are unhappy after 15 Sept.

Despite being the most significant event in the history of its chain, the Ethereum merge has since failed to influence a positive price reaction for the leading altcoin, Ether [ETH]. According to data from CoinMarketCap, moments after the merge, the price of ETH rose to a high of $1634, after...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] may be at the tail end of something, but does this warrant caution too

Bitcoin noted some upside over the last 24 hours following a brief recovery back above $20,000. Investors that have kept a close eye on its performance over the last few weeks may have noticed its confinement within a tight range. However, it might be closer to the tail end of this range, and things are about to get more interesting.
NEWSBTC

Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge

Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu forms a bearish structure; here’s how you can benefit

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu investors have seen the meme coin gain nearly 150% measured from the bottom in mid-May to the top in mid-August. At the time of writing, a chunk...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s short-term support checked, what’s next for ETH now

Ethereum [ETH] just concluded its most important week this year. ETH has unsurprisingly delivered a bearish performance after easing off the merge hype. ETH on 18 September was down by roughly 20% after a brief stint above $1,700. Its $1431 press time price (on 18 September) was the result of post-merge sell pressure, as well as the bearish overall market conditions during the week.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market

The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
