Luling, LA

traveltasteandtour.com

Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish knows how to have fun all year, but Fall is a special time for both residents and visitors alike. We mark the end of another long, hot summer with a variety of outdoor festivals celebrating food, music, heritage, and more!. If you've ever visited during the spring and...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

TV Show Clothing Sale Starts This Wednesday

Answer: Local and national TV shows and feature films, to the likes of Queen Sugar, Claws, and Interview with a Vampire. When they have leftover stock, instead of throwing it away, they donate to ricRACK's so they can turn it into funding for their community programs!. Join ricRACK for its...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
bizneworleans.com

Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's announced the fifth annual event's entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival's official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Luling, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been "an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books," more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Uverse Channel 99
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. "We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 12:00pm, deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered that two males had entered the store fully masked. Both individuals took a cash register and left the establishment. They were last spotted leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, likely a Chevy Traverse or Equinox with dark rims.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of "Nickel Boys," with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families

The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA

