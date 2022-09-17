Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
Brandon Wilcox out after 3 games as Escambia Academy’s head football coach
Brandon Wilcox has confirmed to AL.com that he is out at Escambia Academy as coach after just three games. Wilcox would not comment further on the situation. Escambia Academy also announced on its Facebook page that Wilcox was no longer a part of the program. “As this is an ongoing...
South Alabama football notes: Veteran Jalen Wayne gets No. 5 jersey for Louisiana Tech game
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s a first-time honor for Wayne, a sixth-year senior who is the longest-tenured member of the Jaguars team. The former Spanish Fort star has been around the program so long he remembers the 5 jersey in its first iteration, when it was a season-long award bestowed by former head coach Joey Jones.
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack says Louisiana Tech week ‘massive’ for Jaguars
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack is not one who usually speaks in hyperbolic tones, but did nothing Monday to minimize the importance of his team’s next game. The Jaguars (2-1) host Louisiana Tech (1-2) at Hancock Whitney on Saturday night. South Alabama is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 32-31 heartbreaker at UCLA.
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack explains failed fake field goal vs. UCLA, cites Alabama 2011 play
The failed fake field goal near the end of South Alabama’s 32-31 loss to UCLA on Saturday has quickly gone down as one of the more infamous plays in the program’s short history. On fourth-and-2 from the UCLA 20 and about three minutes remaining, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack...
Man attempts to bring loaded gun to high school football game in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man after he was found trying to enter a high school football game with a loaded gun. Police said Keondra January showed up to the Baldwin County High School football game against Blount High School during the third quarter. […]
Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama
Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
utv44.com
Mobile teen arrested for handgun at Baldwin County High School football game
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Bay Minette Police officers are being credited with stopping a teen who tried to enter a Baldwin County High School football game with a loaded gun. Authorities said Keondre January, 18, showed up at the Baldwin County High School football stadium in the...
utv44.com
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
Enthusiastic customers swamp Alabama bakery after shutdown over roach infestation
A lobby full of customers and a phone ringing off the hook were the order of business Tuesday, as 104-year-old Mobile bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop reopened after a two-month shutdown. “Oh my God,” Rose Pollman said of the hectic level of business. “It’s been like that since we opened,...
Pensacola woman plans to pay off her mother’s home after winning $1 million scratch-off at Winn-Dixie
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman claimed a $1 million lotto prize from a ticket she bought at a Winn-Dixie in Pensacola. Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Driver loses control, causes tractor trailer to flip on side: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of a tractor trailer and the trailer rolled over on its left side on Interstate-10 eastbound and State Road 8 Tuesday morning, according to a release from FHP. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10/State Road 8 just 300 feet west of U.S. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers. • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned. • 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely. finely. • 2 tablespoons butter. • 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely. • 1 stalk celery,cut extremely...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
WLOX
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified. Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
utv44.com
Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Mobile Regional Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Coast Guard Search and Rescue plane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning at Bates Field. The airplane was on a routine mission when the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit. Coast Guard officials tell NBC 15 the crew was able to secure...
New barber shop has got your beard
Flagship Healthcare Properties paid $4.3 million for a 10,000-square-foot Class A medical office at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile, according to Vallas Realty, who represented the sellers, Old Shell Medical LLC. The two-story building was built in 2020 and is fully leased to USA Health Midtown. Dirty Rebel Barbershop...
