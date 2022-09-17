Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Scouting Notebook: Live evals on a few Top247 standouts from Alabama
It was another beautiful weekend for high school football in Alabama as 247Sports made the short road trip south to Montgomery from Birmingham this weekend to see a few 2023 Top247 standouts that included the likes of Carver teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw, as well as Central’s Tomarrion Parker.
2023 Alabama football schedule released
The 2023 Alabama football schedule is complete now that the SEC unveiled its full slate for next fall. The season will begin with home dates with Middle Tennessee State and Texas while league play will begin Sept. 23 with Ole Miss coming to Tuscaloosa. This matchup was moved to near the end of the 2022 schedule with Alabama traveling to Oxford on Nov. 12.
Alabama Lands Huge Defensive Lineman Commitment
The Alabama Crimson Tide received great news on Monday on the recruiting trail. 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced to 247Sports that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 69 overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
Report: Alabama OC Bill O’Brien on Nebraska’s ‘wish list’
The college coaching carousel is slowly turning its gears just three weeks into the 2022-23 season. After Auburn’s Bryan Harsin was tied to Arizona State, a Tuesday report brought an Alabama coach’s name into the fold for another historic program. Bill O’Brien, in his second year as offensive...
wbrc.com
Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Nick Saban shouts out Latin American fans as reporter achieves ‘dream’
Nick Saban had a simple message for Alabama football fans in Mexico and across Latin America. You could probably guess it. “We love that you love Alabama, and I’ll just say ‘Roll Tide’ to you,” Saban said with a rare smile during a press conference. Saban...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
MLB
Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event
CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
AL.com
