Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCTV 5
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial. Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
KCTV 5
Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as Jayhawks start 3-0
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football. A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.
KCTV 5
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 The Jaguars improved to 3-0, while the Cougars fell to 1-2. St. Pius X takes down Maryville in narrow 34-27 win. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM UTC.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Gerald "Jerry" A. Wilmes, 78, Maryville
Visitation Location: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Memorials: Food For The Poor of Coconut Creek, Florida. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. Notes: Parish Rosary 5:30pm Tuesday, September 20th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
kmaland.com
John McClurg, age 70, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
KCTV 5
Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday
MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
'The Monarch Watch,' aimed at protecting monarch butterflies, marks 30 years
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
kshb.com
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
KCTV 5
Off-ramp from SB I-35 at Lone Elm Road closed due to injury crash
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person suffered critical injuries Monday morning in a car crash just off I-35. The Olathe Police Department stated a utility truck rear-ended a semi-truck at Lone Elm Road, and that the utility truck driver was in critical condition. The off-ramp will be closed until further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
bethanyclipper.com
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
KCTV 5
Smithville school bus driver cited for careless driving in rollover incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old woman was issued a traffic citation for careless and imprudent driving after a school bus rollover sent her and two students to the hospital. Alissa Batliner, a driver for DS Bus Lines, was distracted due to trying open “a bag of snacks” at...
Peculiar, Missouri isn't that peculiar afer all--it just has a unique name
Peculiar, Missouri (Jan. 1942).Vachon, John, 1914-1975, photographer, via picryl.com. The last time I was in Peculiar was when my daughter was playing competitive softball and had a game there. You have to agree that it's an interesting name for small city.
KCTV 5
Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who talked to a Michael Hendricks about purchasing a chest freezer last spring. The police said that they are looking for people who spoke with the Grain Valley, Missouri, man as part of “an active felony investigation.”
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
Comments / 0