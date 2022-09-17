Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
monvalleyindependent.com
Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania
Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties’ 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties. To read the rest of the story, please...
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak considers changes to Community Day
Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
Law & Order season premiere event to air on MeTV due to Thursday Night Football
PITTSBURGH — WPXI will move the Sept. 22 season premieres of the following shows to Me-TV (11.2) from 8-11 p.m. due to Thursday Night Football on Channel 11.
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday
Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
Apteka in Lawrenceville named one of Top 50 U.S. restaurants by New York Times
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eating spot has received a big honor, having been named one of the United States best restaurants by the New York Times.Apteka in Bloomfield was named of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S.The New York Times praised Apteka's vegan spin on Eastern European dishes and how the owners use fermentation and produce in their recipes.The restaurant has been open since 2016.
monvalleyindependent.com
Fundraiser helps fight pediatric cancer
It can be hard for most people to relate to the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis, but Nikki Williams can and it has inspired her to raise money for the battle against pediatric cancer. Williams is preparing for her fifth annual Help Kids Beat Cancer fundraiser Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monessen.
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Early morning fire engulfs house in Lawrence County
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A fire destroyed a house in South New Castle Borough Saturday morning. The blaze reportedly started around 6:30 a.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 the house was vacant at the time of the fire. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Westmoreland Co. mom looking for missing adult son with disabilities
Nancy Mullaert has spent the last two weeks posting to social media, searching the area near her son’s Herminie apartment, talking to police, hoping it will lead to her son, 43-year-old Aaron Ross.
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
Consumer alert issued for Upper Lawrenceville Shop 'n Save after inspector finds 12 dead mice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shop 'n Save in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found a dozen dead mice. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the grocery store on 56th Street after an inspection on Friday in response to complaints.According to the inspection report, mouse droppings were found on shelves by several items like rice, pasta, gravy, pretzels, potato chips and bread. The inspector also said there were 11 dead mice in the "proposed new deli area," which is currently empty, and another dead mouse in a trap by the walk-in cooler. The health department said the store was pending administrative actions for similar violations in July and August. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
monvalleyindependent.com
Live music planned for Stockdale’s oldies dance
For the first time in nearly two decades, live music will return to the Stockdale Fire Hall. Only 300 tickets will be sold for at the fire department’s annual oldies dance this Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
Bethel Park police investigating distraction thefts from purses at grocery stores
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are investigating an increase in distraction thefts from purses at local grocery stores. Police said three of these incidents happened over the weekend at the Giant Eagle and Walmart on Route 88 and the Giant Eagle Market District on Oxford Drive. According...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News in brief from North Park, Zombies
The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
