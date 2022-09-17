ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, PA

monvalleyindependent.com

Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania

Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties’ 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties. To read the rest of the story, please...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak considers changes to Community Day

Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
WHITE OAK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Apteka in Lawrenceville named one of Top 50 U.S. restaurants by New York Times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eating spot has received a big honor, having been named one of the United States best restaurants by the New York Times.Apteka in Bloomfield was named of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S.The New York Times praised Apteka's vegan spin on Eastern European dishes and how the owners use fermentation and produce in their recipes.The restaurant has been open since 2016. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Fundraiser helps fight pediatric cancer

It can be hard for most people to relate to the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis, but Nikki Williams can and it has inspired her to raise money for the battle against pediatric cancer. Williams is preparing for her fifth annual Help Kids Beat Cancer fundraiser Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monessen.
MONESSEN, PA
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer alert issued for Upper Lawrenceville Shop 'n Save after inspector finds 12 dead mice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shop 'n Save in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found a dozen dead mice. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the grocery store on 56th Street after an inspection on Friday in response to complaints.According to the inspection report, mouse droppings were found on shelves by several items like rice, pasta, gravy, pretzels, potato chips and bread. The inspector also said there were 11 dead mice in the "proposed new deli area," which is currently empty, and another dead mouse in a trap by the walk-in cooler. The health department said the store was pending administrative actions for similar violations in July and August. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Live music planned for Stockdale’s oldies dance

For the first time in nearly two decades, live music will return to the Stockdale Fire Hall. Only 300 tickets will be sold for at the fire department’s annual oldies dance this Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
STOCKDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

News in brief from North Park, Zombies

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is hosting two events at North Park on Oct. 15. Park ‘til Dark offers free, family-friendly activities starting from 8 a.m. Some events include yoga, birding, volunteer tree planting and family fishing. The foundation’s annual Pour at the Park annual beer, spirits and food...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

