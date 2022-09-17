Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial. Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM UTC. |. The Jaguars improved...
KCTV 5
Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as Jayhawks start 3-0
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football. A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
KCTV 5
VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
KCTV 5
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting. Mill Valley shuts out Shawnee Mission Northwest 51-0 The Jaguars improved to 3-0, while the Cougars fell to 1-2. St. Pius X takes down Maryville in narrow 34-27 win. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM UTC.
KCTV 5
Lawmakers to discuss sports betting in Missouri
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
KCTV 5
'The Monarch Watch,' aimed at protecting monarch butterflies, marks 30 years
Bus driver cited for careless driving after Smithville bus overturns in crash
The driver of a school bus that overturned in a crash while 30 Horizon Elementary School students were on board has been cited with careless and imprudent driving.
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019
ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
KCTV 5
Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
