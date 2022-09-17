Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Auburn needs to establish an identity
The Auburn Tigers have developed a very bewildering and annoying tendency over the last decade of having at least one humiliating performance a year against an out of conference opponent. In 2015, it was Jacksonville State (no offense). In 2017, it was Mercer. In 2018, it was Southern Miss. Last year, it was Georgia State. Saturday, the Tigers struggled to beat San Jose State 24-16. Were they looking ahead to Penn State? Probably. Should it have mattered? No. Auburn repeatedly sabotaged themselves with penalties and turnovers in the first half and gave hope to an overmatched opponent. It was a disappointing and dismal performance that I have, unfortunately, come to expect. However, winning a football game on a Saturday when lots of other high-profile teams lose games to seemingly inferior teams is all that matters.
Elmore, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Elmore. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County volleyball claims Block Party championship
The Elmore County high school volleyball team dominated its way through the Block Party championship on Saturday. Elmore County, which hosted 11 total teams in Eclectic for its ninth annual Block Party Tournament, went 5-0 and won the tournament championship. The Lady Panthers lost only one set the entire day and beat Wetumpka, 2-0, in the championship match.
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
Wetumpka Herald
Catherine Frances McDonald Stahlkuppe
Catherine "Cathie" McDonald Stahlkuppe, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Cathie is survived by her husband Gerald "Joe" Stahlkuppe and son Shawn. Stahlkuppe and his wife Christy, grandchildren: Ann-Catherine "Catie" Stahlkuppe, Peter Joel Stahlkuppe, Julia Elise Stahlkuppe, Alexandra Jade Stahlkuppe. She was the daughter of Bross Kimbrough McDonald and Bennie Brewer McDonald and sister of Joe McDonald of Titus, AL and B. Kim McDonald of San Antonio, TX. Her nieces include Tecla Cosgrove, Amy Roberts and Shannon McDonald. Her nephews are Alan McDonald and Chris Stahlkuppe.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/TOLEDO, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS TOLEDO, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-280 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of LOUIS TOLEDO, who was also known as ANGEL LOUIS TOLEDO, deceased, having been granted to MARILYN J. STRIPLING on, September 16, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARILYN J. STRIPLING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS TOLEDO. DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: GERALD A. DANIEL. JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC POBOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/TOLEDO, L.
Wetumpka Herald
22-03613al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy E Rolan Married And Patty Rolan His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, solely as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns dated April 9, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on April 19, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 18090 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 54878 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 27th day of October, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 1 Begin at the intersection of the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama, with the West right of way of a County Highway (Project No. SACP 4489-A); thence North 5 degrees East along the West right of way of said highway 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence South 5 degrees West 210 feet; thence East 210 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING Parcel 2 Begin at the intersection of the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama, with the West right of way of a County Highway (Project No. SACP 4489-A); thence North 5 degrees East along the West right of way of said highway 210 feet to the Northeast Corner of that certain Lot heretofore described in deed dated October 26, 1972 and recorded at Deed Card 897, Probate Office, Elmore County, Alabama and being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the Lot herein described. From said Point of Beginning, run thence in a Northerly direction along the West right of way line of said County Highway, a distance of 210 feet; run thence in a Westerly direction parallel with the North boundary line of the aforesaid Lot heretofore described, a distance of 420 feet; run thence Southerly, parallel to the West right of way line of said County Highway, a distance of 420 feet; run thence in an Easterly direction 210 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Lot heretofore described; run thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of the Lot heretofore described, a distance of 210 feet to the Northwest Corner thereof; run thence in an Easterly direction along the North boundary line of the aforesaid Lot, a distance of 210 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said property is commonly known as 1509 Union Rd, Eclectic, AL 36024. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03613AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 22-03613al.
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
Wetumpka Herald
TS#: 22-005533
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cloetta A. Hines a/k/a Cloetta Ann Alfrey and Jody A. Hines to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, dated June 23, 2008 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 2008, Page 37824. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Bank Of America, N.A. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Bank Of America, N.A., will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Elmore County, Alabama on October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT NO. 39 OF THE BROADMOOR ESTATES PLAT A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY P.J. JENNINGS, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 1963 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY ALABAMA IN PLAT BOOK 4, AT PAGE 19.Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5160 Sycamore Dr Millbrook AL 36054 Said property will be sold "AS IS". NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes - including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000) in certified funds at the time and place of sale. The highest bidder must tender the remainder to the ALAW Law office withing 24 hours of the sale. Should the winning bidder fail to tender the total amount due within 24 hours, ALAW reserves the right to award the sale to the next highest bidder. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. **The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on 09/15/2022, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the 10/13/2022, at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale. Bank Of America, N.A., Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 22-005533 A-4759695 09/21/2022 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 2022 TS#: 22-005533.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BARBOUR, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-118 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, deceased, having been granted to VELVET GAIL BLISS on September 14, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. VELVET GAIL BLISS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA. ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/BARBOUR, B.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Wetumpka Herald
A2022-025
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-025 TO: BETHANY R. KIRK PARR, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, THE MOTHER OF R. J. A., A MINOR, AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on August 24, 2022 by CHRISTY LYNN AMACKER, as Petitioner, for the adoption of R. J. A., a minor child. Such minor child was born to BETHANY R. KIRK PARR on June I, 2008. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 A2022-025.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/SMITH, N.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NATALIE W. SMITH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-265 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of NATALIE W. SMITH, deceased, having been granted to SPURGEON SMITH on September 13,2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SPURGEON SMITH ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF NATALIE W. SMITH, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: CHARLES L. ANDERSON ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36117 334-272-9880 Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/SMITH, N.
Wetumpka Herald
BIDS
PUBLIC NOTICE INVITATION FOR SEALED BIDS The Elmore County Commission and the City of Wetumpka are seeking bids for site demolition, erosion control, clearing & grubbing, grading & excavation, parking lot construction, athletic field construction, plaza installation, site lighting, athletic field lighting, site drainage, water, and sodding in accordance with the bid specifications. Information, construction plans and bid book are available from Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer, (wrbechd@elmoreco.org). The Bid Document Received Form must be emailed to the Purchasing Department prior to submission of bid as stated in bid book. A pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) to address your questions and provide additional information for this proposal. All interested respondents will be required to attend this meeting. The pre-bid conference will be held at the Elmore County Historic Courthouse, 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka, AL 36092. If you plan to attend, please provide a company name, representative and contact number via email to Richie Beyer (wrbechd@elmoreco.org) to confirm your attendance. A confirmation email will be returned with specific information concerning the conference. Failure to attend this meeting will result in the rejection of your proposal. Sealed bids are to be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022. Enclose bids in a sealed envelope. The bids must be marked with the word "BID" on the outside of the bid package along with Bid Proposal for Inquiry 2023-PW7, the bid date, name of the work, name of bidder, and the Alabama General Contractor's License Number. Prepare bid on form bound in Project Manual or copy thereof. Furnish two original copies of bid proposal. Furnish one original of certified check or bid bond payable to Elmore County Commission in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00. Include one copy of General Contractor's License Certificate with Bid Proposals. Submit bid proposals to: Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer, Elmore County Commission 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200 Wetumpka, AL 36092 Bidders must direct all inquiries concerning construction plans and bid book in writing to Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer, (wrbechd@elmoreco.org). Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 BIDS.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/CULP, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-279 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY H. CULP, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BETTY H. CULP, deceased, having been granted to JANET C. MULLINS on the 16th day of September, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JANET C. MULLINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY H. CULP, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Personal Representative: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR. LAW OFFICE OF G A DANIEL, JR. LLC PO BOX 638 MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054 334-285-9444 Jerry@GADanielLaw.com Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/CULP, B.
