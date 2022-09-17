PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy E Rolan Married And Patty Rolan His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, solely as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns dated April 9, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on April 19, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 18090 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 54878 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 27th day of October, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 1 Begin at the intersection of the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama, with the West right of way of a County Highway (Project No. SACP 4489-A); thence North 5 degrees East along the West right of way of said highway 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence South 5 degrees West 210 feet; thence East 210 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING Parcel 2 Begin at the intersection of the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama, with the West right of way of a County Highway (Project No. SACP 4489-A); thence North 5 degrees East along the West right of way of said highway 210 feet to the Northeast Corner of that certain Lot heretofore described in deed dated October 26, 1972 and recorded at Deed Card 897, Probate Office, Elmore County, Alabama and being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the Lot herein described. From said Point of Beginning, run thence in a Northerly direction along the West right of way line of said County Highway, a distance of 210 feet; run thence in a Westerly direction parallel with the North boundary line of the aforesaid Lot heretofore described, a distance of 420 feet; run thence Southerly, parallel to the West right of way line of said County Highway, a distance of 420 feet; run thence in an Easterly direction 210 feet to the Southwest Corner of the Lot heretofore described; run thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of the Lot heretofore described, a distance of 210 feet to the Northwest Corner thereof; run thence in an Easterly direction along the North boundary line of the aforesaid Lot, a distance of 210 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said property is commonly known as 1509 Union Rd, Eclectic, AL 36024. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03613AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 22-03613al.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO