Beloved Downtown Cedar Rapids Restaurant Back Up For Sale
The current owner of White Star Ale House expects the restaurant to undergo a smooth transition as he puts it up for sale just two years after purchasing it. I still absolutely believe White Star is a fantastic restaurant, for the right person, and will do extremely well. White Star has played a key role providing dining and beverage services before and after events in the Powerhouse, Paramount, Theatre Cedar Rapids and other downtown events, as well as hosting social and business gatherings — from wedding rehearsal dinners and strategic planning sessions to anniversary parties and receptions.
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
1057kokz.com
The National Cattle Congress Fair
The 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair runs Wednesday, September 21st through Sunday, September 25th in Waterloo. Enjoy the carnival, rodeo, live music, food trucks and during the fair which is celebrating it’s 112th year. Get your tickets and all of the details on the National Cattle Congress Fair below.
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more. Updated: 4 hours ago. One local bar and grill says the reconstruction project on...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers. Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids. Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Nevada Game
Prospects Check Out Stormy Kinnick Stadium Saturday Night
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
KCRG.com
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KIMT
Iowa man dies after silage wagon rolled over him
FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Farley man has died after being in a farming accident Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just off of Dyersville East Road and near Wente Electric on Creamery Road at 9:23 p.m. Upon an investigation, they determined a silage wagon had rolled over the top of Austin Gaul, 25.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
