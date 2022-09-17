ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Friday Night Frenzy Week 4: 09/16/22

By Jocelyn Stafford, Derwin Worrell, Mike Kretz, Dylan Malfatti
 4 days ago

Durango defeated Central: 49-14

Mountain Range defeated Grand Junction: 13-7

Grandview defeated Fruita (THURS): 38-37 OT

Montrose defeated Palisade: 40-14

Delta defeated Rifle: 21-0

Montezuma-Cortez defeated North Fork: 49-20

Cedaredge defeated Olathe: 42-0

