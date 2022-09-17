Friday Night Frenzy Week 4: 09/16/22
Durango defeated Central: 49-14
Mountain Range defeated Grand Junction: 13-7
Grandview defeated Fruita (THURS): 38-37 OT
Montrose defeated Palisade: 40-14
Delta defeated Rifle: 21-0
Montezuma-Cortez defeated North Fork: 49-20
Cedaredge defeated Olathe: 42-0
