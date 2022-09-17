ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Fight, Ignore, or Peace as Cars Collide in Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
HANSEN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filer Man Struck by SUV in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man was hospitalized early Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. According to Idaho State Police, the 38-year-old Filer man was standing in a cross walk on the south side of the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd and Falls Ave at a little after 5 a.m. when a 2007 Lexus SUV struck him. ISP allege the 69-year-old from Shoshone who was behind the wheel of the Lexus failed to stop at the red traffic signal as he was headed south on Blue Lakes. The driver was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the intersection was blocked for about three hours. Twin Falls Police and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New fire reported in Blaine county

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new fire has been reported near Winn Compost at the end of Ohio Gulch Rd. This is located north of Hailey. Smoke from this fire is drifting over east fork and other areas, according to the Blaine County Sheriff. Residents are asked to...
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
FILER, ID
