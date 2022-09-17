ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville speedster runs wild in football win at St. Johns

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

ST. JOHNS — What better way to jump-start a struggling ground game than to put the ball in the hands of the fastest kid in the school?

Senior receiver Lorenzo Wojcik ran eight times for 181 yards and two touchdowns Friday night in a 33-14 victory at St. Johns. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

Wojcik opened the scoring with a 52-yard run 3:30 into the game and expanded Fowlerville’s lead to 32-14 on a 36-yard run with 10:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Coming into the game, Wojcik had only seven carries for five yards.

As a team, the Gladiators were averaging 95 yards on the ground and 3.6 yards per carry. They ran for 295 yards against St. Johns, with running back Blake Juopperi contributing 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Wojcik was an All-Livingston County sprinter during track and field season, running 11.36 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.96 in the 200. He qualified for the state Division 2 meet in the 400 relay.

“It’s something we’ve been practicing and trying to hit,” Fowlerville coach Jon Fletcher said. “It came alive tonight, so I’m really happy for him. I give a lot of credit to the offensive line, as well. It was a total team effort.

“He’s explosive. We’re just trying to think of ways to get him the ball and make something happen.”

Quarterback Brady Hanna didn’t have to throw much, but was highly efficient when he took to the air. Hanna was 5-for-6 for 109 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Will Shrader for a 58-yard score in the first quarter and Caleb Shermoe for a 10-yard score to complete the scoring.

Hanna also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

“It starts up front,” Fletcher said. “The line is doing a great job of pass protection. Receivers are running hard routes and Brady is doing a really good job of reading the defense and taking what they give us.”

Adam Aeschliman had an interception for Fowlerville, which evened its record at 2-2. The Gladiators have lost to state-ranked Corunna and Mason and have another ranked opponent on the horizon with a home game next Friday against Williamston.

“We’re not making any excuses,” Fletcher said. “We’ve had a tough schedule. We lost to two good football teams. There’s no reason to hang our head about it. We knew it was going to be tough tonight on the road an hour away from home. Credit to our guys. I’m proud of them for staying in the fight and working hard for each other.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Fowlerville speedster runs wild in football win at St. Johns

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Johns, MI
Fowlerville, MI
Sports
City
Fowlerville, MI
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
YPSILANTI, MI
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Speedster#Track And Field#American Football#Highschoolsports#Johns#Gladiators
jtv.tv

JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results

The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
808
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy