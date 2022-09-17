Read full article on original website
Trump ally Barrack's trial on foreign agent charges moves to opening statements
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Opening statements are set to begin on Wednesday in the federal trial of Tom Barrack, the private equity executive and onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges he acted as a foreign agent without notifying the U.S. government.
US Park Police arrest man after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint
The National Park Service began cleaning the monument early Wednesday. The restoration process was not expected to impact visitation.
