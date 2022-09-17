Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours.

The truck spilled what was called “highly explosive” material, bringing traffic to a halt in both directions and even impacting westbound traffic on Interstate 20.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. and traffic was still blocked hours later.

El Paso fire sent a hazmat crew to help with the response, even through the crash was out of its jurisdiction.

