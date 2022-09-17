Read full article on original website
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos Police Department, on September 18, 2022 at 11:56 a.m. the Pecos Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 Block of W. Washington street in reference to shots being fired at a vehicle which was occupied, as well as a motor vehicle crash that had just happened involving the two vehicles, one of which the shooter was occupying. A suspect who had been identified to law enforcement as Alberto Pastrana fled the scene. Officers arrived at 11:58 a.m. and the suspect was no longer at the scene and an identification of Pastrana and his vehicle were provided to law enforcement.
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a vehicle pursuit through west side of town that ended in the Lindsey Addition. Thanks to the well coordinated efforts of all the Law Enforcement officers involved, the suspect was arrested without further incident, and no one was hurt.
