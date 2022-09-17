PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos Police Department, on September 18, 2022 at 11:56 a.m. the Pecos Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 Block of W. Washington street in reference to shots being fired at a vehicle which was occupied, as well as a motor vehicle crash that had just happened involving the two vehicles, one of which the shooter was occupying. A suspect who had been identified to law enforcement as Alberto Pastrana fled the scene. Officers arrived at 11:58 a.m. and the suspect was no longer at the scene and an identification of Pastrana and his vehicle were provided to law enforcement.

PECOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO