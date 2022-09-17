Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
'We make a great wine': Black-owned winery continues to make impacts in Maryland
2018 marked the birth of Philosophy Wines. Two friends of 16 years decided to roll up their sleeves and get dirty.
Hoya
Farmers’ Market Returns With New Weekly, Rotating Vendors
The Georgetown University Farmers’ Market (GUFM) is back with new vendors who are offering fresh produce, acai bowls, Italian sandwiches and more for the Fall 2022 semester. The GUFM is held in Red Square every Wednesday, and was founded to improve access to fresh food on campus and promote local and sustainable agriculture while supporting a holistic view of nutrition. This semester, GUFM will feature nine permanent seasonal vendors: Bun’d Up, Borek-G, Yoga in a Bowl, Swizzler, Timber, DMV Empanadas, Maracas Ice Pops, Georgetown Bubble and newly added Dreaming Out Loud (DOL), according to Chloe Hwang (MSB ’23), GUFM co-director. These vendors will each have a stand through the last market in November.
Eater
Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring
Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29
The grand opening for Lidl's new Skyland Town Center location in southeast D.C. will take place on Sept. 28, officials for the grocery chain announced Monday. The post Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
mocoshow.com
Tuesday Morning Secures Financing From Owners Of Pier 1, Linens ‘n Things, Modell’s, and More
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that has Montgomery County locations in Rockville and Aspen Hill, announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC (“REV”), the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports (“Pier 1”), Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC (“Ayon”). Additionally, certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing.
New Home Helpers Home Care Owner Brings Wealth of Healthcare Experience to Home Helpers in SoMD
Waldorf, MD – Angel Wye has an extensive background in healthcare and more than 20 years of experience in providing excellent care. Now she’s excited to announce the launch of her new in-home care company in Southern Maryland – Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf, MD. Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf MD offers the […]
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear
You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
Washington woman charged with distributing tainted fruit juice
A federal indictment charges a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice. At least some of these juices were supplied to the National School Lunch program.
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
cityofbowie.org
Diversity Committee Meeting
The Diversity Committee meets monthly to discuss how to promote diversity and inclusion in the Bowie community. All are welcome to attend.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured
Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
alxnow.com
Teller at Alexandria DMV allegedly used stolen gift card to pay for friend’s license renewal
A teller at the Alexandria DMV Customer Service Center (2681 Mill Road) has been charged with credit card fraud after allegedly using a stolen Visa gift card to pay for the license renewal of a friend. The 40-year-old woman was arrested on credit card fraud charges on September 2, more...
