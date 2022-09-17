Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Dukes split two against Malcolm, Plattsmouth at home tri
YORK – The York Dukes welcomed the Plattsmouth Blue Devils and Malcolm Clippers to town for a home volleyball tri Tuesday night. Despite some sluggish play in the opener, York rolled past Plattsmouth with a 25-17, 25-17 sweep. The Dukes continued with a hot start against Malcolm in the nightcap, taking the opening set 25-21. However, the Clippers rallied for a 25-21 win in the second set and controlled the third from the jump, taking the match 2-1 with a 25-15 win.
York News-Times
It's 'Nebraska vs. Nebraska' during bye week as Huskers adjust to new tempo, coaches
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph didn’t need any time to mull over the question. Did this bye week come at a good time for Nebraska?. Absolutely, the Husker interim coach said with emphasis. After more than a month on the go — preparing for a game overseas, adjusting body clocks, kicking off again seven days later and saying goodbye to their head coach and defensive coordinator — a Saturday without a game means a breather for players to process change that has come at an historic rate for the program.
York News-Times
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
York News-Times
McKewon: Oklahoma loss shows Nebraska is exhausted — and still a step slow
AT A REST STOP NORTH OF AMES, IOWA, FOUR YEARS AGO – This is February 2018, a day after Super Bowl media night in Minneapolis, where Rex Burkhead (Patriots) and Nathan Gerry (Eagles) chatted about their new lives. Scott Frost, his tenure just two months old, was on my...
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
York News-Times
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
York News-Times
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, EMF running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone. It was only an appetizer of what was to come, as the junior racked up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 36 carries (12.8 yards a pop) and scored 64 of the Bobcats’ 74 points in a 74-61 shootout win over Freeman. Schluter’s scoring runs spanned 39, 9, 63, 1, 21, 60 and 22 yards, and the junior also returned a punt 68 yards to the house in the first quarter. On the season, Schluter has 987 rushing yards and 17 TDs through four games as EMF is 3-1.
York News-Times
Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
York News-Times
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
York News-Times
Friday Night follow-up: Grand Island, Lincoln High present interesting stories; Elm Creek's Hail Mary; Omaha South's wild numbers
I'm really interested to see how the rest of the season goes for both Grand Island and Lincoln High after watching the teams play each other Friday night. The Islanders aren't flashy, and nothing is necessarily pretty, but they play defense at a really high level, and are super-physical both in the running game and in the second level of that defense.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
York News-Times
York FFA welcomes baby kangaroo
YORK — York FFA revealed its newest furry friend at the animal lab, Kevin, a red kangaroo. Kevin comes from the Roos R Us, an exotic animal ranch in Honey Grove, Texas. Kevin is about 10 lbs. and 16 inches long. York High School ag instructor and FFA advisor Jason Hirschfeld said, “Kevin is handling things well.”
Is the pandemic over? Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska is 'back to normal'
When asked ‘is the pandemic over’ by a reporter after a press conference at a Capitol this morning in Lincoln, Gov. Pete Ricketts responded.
