A 1920s-themed celebration will be held in September to mark the 100th anniversary of the Krug Park castle. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Friends of Krug Park are partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to celebrate 100 years of one of St. Joseph’s most iconic park structures.

The castle in Krug Park was built in 1922 to be a full-service restaurant. However, the plan never came to fruition.