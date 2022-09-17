Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
kmun.org
Portland brewery eyes Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore — Breakside Brewery, one of the dominant player’s in Oregon’s craft beer industry, plans to open a location in Astoria. The city confirmed the Portland-based business is discussing the logistics with city staff of opening an eating and drinking establishment — not a brewery — in a building that formerly housed the Astoria Co+op grocery store.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
bendmagazine.com
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
'It's just been a blessing': Fred Meyer greeter battles cancer with music, faith and friends
PORTLAND, Oregon — Fred Meyer is celebrating its 100th anniversary since opening the first store in downtown Portland in 1922. The largest and busiest of the 130 locations in four states is the Hollywood location in Northeast Portland. The man customers will likely see welcoming them inside during the week has quite a life story.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
North Portland food cart owner reopens two weeks after damaging fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julio Mendoza, owner of Pepe Chile's Taqueria reopened his food cart two weeks after it was burned to the grown in North Portland. Mendoza has had a food cart in Portland for almost 10 years and was determined to quickly get back to doing what he loves.
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Sheer Pleasure | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Whatever your Pleasure is, we want to see your Sheer tonight! Put on your sexiest sheer, see through, mesh, or lace outfit and get ready to have all the Pleasure you desire. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population. For every 6 month or 1 year membership purchased this month, we will donate $10.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
kptv.com
The Doobie Brothers are back together - and coming to Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big reunion tour is coming to Portland this weekend! Before the Doobie Brothers hit the stage, FOX 12′s Kimberly Maus talked with co-founder, Pat Simmons, about their exciting return to the road.
‘It means a lot’: Oregon hops farmer wins prestigious award
A fifth-generation Oregon hops farmer received a prestigious, international award in July for his excellence and contributions to the craft.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
