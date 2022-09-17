ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

The Oakland Press

Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball

BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oakland Press

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
MEMPHIS, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

Warren, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Clawson High School volleyball team will have a game with Warren Woods-Tower High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLAWSON, MI
The Oakland Press

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown

A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system malfunctioned. While...
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 18 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing delayed for killer of veteran Detroit firefighter

Sentencing has been postponed for a Detroit man convicted of killing a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last year following a reported road rage incident. Terell Josey, 28, had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien on Sept. 19, but it’s now set for Oct. 3. According to the court file, the adjournment is for “investigation/discovery.”
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE

