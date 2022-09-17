Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
South Lyon gets goals from seven different players, beating Kettering to clinch LVC regular-season title outright
SOUTH LYON — The South Lyon Lions captured the outright Lakes Valley Conference title with a 7-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Monday night. “It feels great. There is no other feeling like it to win a championship of any kind,” senior tri-captain Brennan McGillen said. “We’ve...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball
BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
The Oakland Press
Gus Toppi scores four times in debut at running back, as Bishop Foley gets revenge on Cranbrook, 33-6
MADISON HEIGHTS — Gus Toppi isn’t trying to ‘Wally Pipp’ anybody, but he’s certainly doing a good job of becoming ‘the man’ when he has to replace the guy who’s already been ‘the man’ for Madison Heights Bishop Foley. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
Warren, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Clawson High School volleyball team will have a game with Warren Woods-Tower High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Oakland Press
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from UConn at No. 4 Michigan football
Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emoni Bates, EMU star, former No. 1 recruit, arrested on gun charge, suspended from team
Ypsilanti native and Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday night and faces two felony gun charges. Bates was pulled over by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 10:43 p.m. when an officer saw Bates failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham and Clark Road in Superior Township, according to the sheriff's office. ...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
The Oakland Press
Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown
A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system malfunctioned. While...
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 18 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing delayed for killer of veteran Detroit firefighter
Sentencing has been postponed for a Detroit man convicted of killing a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last year following a reported road rage incident. Terell Josey, 28, had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien on Sept. 19, but it’s now set for Oct. 3. According to the court file, the adjournment is for “investigation/discovery.”
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Comments / 0