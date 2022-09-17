ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 1 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
One Swimmer Drowns, 2 More Saved Off Jersey Shore: Report

One swimmer drowned and two others were rescued off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the water near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch, the outlet said citing an email from Police Chief Domingos Saldida.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL

Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach

TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
Suntex Marinas acquires Channel Club Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today the acquisition of Channel Club Marina located in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. "Channel Club Marina is an amazing location, offering a host of amenities in the very popular Jersey Shore area," said David Filler,...
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
