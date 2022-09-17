Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer – VOTE: Week 1 Surf Taco Boys Soccer Player of the Week
Each week during the 2022 soccer season, Shore Sports Network will recognize some of the top performers in the Shore Conference over the calendar week and give the fans of the Shore Conference to vote for the overall winner for the Player of the Week. There will be eight candidates, including six Players of the Week from each of the Shore Conference divisions as well as two wild cards.
PHOTOS: Temple Commit Tyler Douglas Erupts For 473 Yards, 7 TDs to Lead Ocean Past Brick Memorial
Senior quarterback Tyler Douglas accounted for 473 yards of offense and seven total touchdowns to lead Ocean to a 49-33 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial on Friday night at Albert F. Carelli Field. Douglas, who is verbally committed to Temple University, completed 16 of 21 passes for...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)
A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria. He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and...
Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years
If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency responders were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at Rt 37 and Garfield. One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Anticipate residual delays in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
987thecoast.com
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas acquires Channel Club Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today the acquisition of Channel Club Marina located in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. "Channel Club Marina is an amazing location, offering a host of amenities in the very popular Jersey Shore area," said David Filler,...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
