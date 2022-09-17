Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
PGA Reach Program helps out in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - At the Odessa Country Club, PGA Director of Player Development Ryan Osgood helps local resident Carter Young develop skills in golf. Watch the video for a more in-depth look.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs. Angelo State Rams
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons opened up conference play against the Angelo State Rams. Watch above for the for a more in-depth look of the highlights.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
cbs7.com
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Shelter
Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an increasingly expensive problem. PLAY OF THE WEEK: Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado to Jonathan Sandoval. The CBS7 Play of the Week is Pecos quarterback Colt Salgado connecting with receiver Jonathan Sandoval, and Sandoval juking his way to the end zone.
stupiddope.com
goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas
Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
cbs7.com
Hispanic Heritage events at Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is holding multiple events for Hispanic Heritage month. Below are the date, time and location of the different events. Coffee & Community Conversation: “Issues Affecting the Hispanic Community Today”. Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 12pm-1pm Location: Facebook Live. Guest Author: Claudia Villarreal (Si...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
West Virginia, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns square off in Austin
Longhorns LB Demarvion Overshown NOT Arrested Contrary to Earlier Report
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was not arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday, but rather completing a citation issued in December.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
'We'll Try To Appeal': Longhorns To Fight LB DeMarvion Overshown's Ejection
The Longhorns will try to get back their star linebacker for next week's matchup against Texas Tech.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
cbs7.com
Weather Balloon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
cbs7.com
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
