Lancaster, OH

Lancaster gives Darby everything it can handle, but still comes up short

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
LANCASTER – This season is certainly not what the Lancaster football team had envisioned as the Golden Gales entered Friday’s non-conference game against visiting Hilliard Darby winless.

Because of its youth and inexperience, Lancaster has struggled mightily in its first four games. However, the Gales showed a lot of grit and determination, and more than anything continued to fight and show improvement.

The Gales did not play like a team that had not won this season. They overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit by scoring 21 second-quarter points to take a 21-20 lead late in the first half. The Panthers were able to kick a field goal and led 23-21 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Darby was able to score two late touchdowns to pull out a hard-fought 37-21 over an improving Lancaster squad Friday night at Fulton Field.

Offensively, Lancaster was able to move the ball but failed to finish drives, but the Gales made up for it in other ways by scoring on special teams and defense.

“Our kids competed hard, and they are coming, and we are really close,” Lancaster coach Bryan Schoonover said. “I know they are going to play hard, and I know they are going to be physical, and they are going be tough. It stings when you are right there, and things are going back and forth, and you have a chance. We have to finish some drives and things like that, but I’m proud of them.”

Darby coach John Santagata wasn’t surprised by the Gales’ effort. Even though Lancaster was 0-4, he said the Gales aren’t a team that would lay down.

“We know Lancaster and know their mentality,” Santagata said. “They are well-coached, and they know what they are doing. The Lancaster kids are tough kids. I thought Lancaster’s defense did a nice job against us and they were able to move the ball in spurts, offensively.

“We knew it would be a war and we talked all week with our guys on how tough it was going to be coming down here. They are young but they are going to be okay down the road.”

Things did not start out well for the Gales. Darby (3-2), who is a run-dominated team, took 6:17 off the clock on their opening drive and capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 5:43 left in the first quarter.

Jus over a minute later, the Panthers led 14-0 when Parker Schwandt stepped in front of a Trace VanGundy pass and returned the interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

At that point, it would have been easy for the Gales to think here we go again, but midway through the second quarter, things started to turn in the Gales’ favor, and they began making plays.

It started when Joseph Beatty scooped up a Darby fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with 9:37 left in the first half to cut the margin to 14-7.

The Gales forced another turnover when Jackson Burke recovered a fumble on a Darby punt return, giving Lancaster the ball at the Panthers’ 37-yard line.

Four players later, junior Xavier Goss scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, and just like that, the score was tied at 14-14 with 4:25 left in the first half. Brendon Simcox had a 19-yard run during the drive to help set up the score.

After Darby scored to take a 20-14 lead with 1:30 left, Simcox electrified the crowd by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Gales a 21-20 lead with 1:16 remaining in the half. Darby was able to kick a 34-yard field to take a 23-21 lead at halftime.

Lancaster began the second half with an impressive drive. Starting at their own 20-yard line, the Gales marched down the field, with 15 of the 16 plays coming on the ground and chewing up 5:54 off the clock. However, the drive stalled, and the Gales were forced to turn the ball over on downs at Darby’s 19-yard line they were stopped a yard short on fourth down.

Darby answered with a nice drive of their own and scored with 5:32 left to take a 30-21 lead, and after the Gales went for it on fourth down deep in their own territory, the Panthers were able to seal the deal with a short touchdown run with 4:05 left.

Schoonover said he is excited to begin conference play next week, and a much-improved performance like Friday is something to build on, and he was proud of the way his team competed.

“It is a testament to who those kids are because they could go out there and just go through the motions and try not to get better and try not to do what they are supposed to do, but they aren’t those types of guys,” Schoonover said. “They show up and do what they need to do, and they continue to get better. We started to make some plays and hopefully, that’s something we will start to see in conference play. We are headed in the right direction.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

