Waco, TX

beltontigerathletics.com

Volleyball Senior Night at Home 9/20 vs. Waco High

FRESHMAN WHITE VS. LAKE BELTON (non-district) No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym.
stupiddope.com

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
fox44news.com

UMHB officially dedicates ‘Fredenburg Field’

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Former University of Mary-Hardin Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg is used to his players making an impact on the field. Except on Saturday night, Pete made his own impact, quite literally on the field at Crusader Stadium. UMHB officially named their football field,...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Lalo's Coffee & Pastries brings Hispanic culture to Waco

WACO, Texas — It's officially Hispanic Heritage Month and one coffee shop in Waco has created a space where customers can get their coffee fix while connecting with their Latino heritage. "You can try different things and you don't have to stick to a latte or vanilla latte," Andreas...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
WacoTrib.com

Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture

A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
fox44news.com

Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
fox44news.com

Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WacoTrib.com

Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers

A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
