CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. ESPN first reported Haden’s plans. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season.
