Jackson, MN

Lakefield Standard

Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational

The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
JACKSON, MN
Lakefield Standard

Goldie Pettit, 87

Goldie Pettit, age 87 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Jackson, with Pastor Steve DeKok and Pastor Nathan Janzen officiating.
LAKEFIELD, MN
Lakefield Standard

September 19, 2022

Beverly Schroepfer age 88, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 12, 2022, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the St. Mary’s Catholic […]
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KARE 11

Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
BREWSTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash causes power outage in Mankato

A crash Monday caused a power outage in the eastern and northeastern areas of Mankato. A portion of Augusta Dr just east of the golf club entrance was closed while a utility company worked to repair power lines. Mankato Public Safety is investigating the crash.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire

State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
KAAL-TV

Blooming Prairie home a ‘total loss’ after fire

(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie home is a total loss after an early Friday morning fire. Emergency crews responded to a house fire around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning at 69261 120th Ave. in rural Blooming Prairie. A Steele County Sheriff deputy were first on the scene...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found a woman's body in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say it was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office. Early...
KGLO News

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake council to consider Pritchard’s, former Serta development agreements

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will hold a public hearing and consider development agreements on two different projects. One involves a property tax rebate agreement with the Pritchard’s Company for the Pritchard’s Innovation Center and Lake Life Styles. Under the agreement, the city would provide incremental property tax payments in an amount not to exceed $250,000.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
hot967.fm

Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle

As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
AUSTIN, MN

