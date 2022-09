Thanks to a donation from Valley View Farms, Doniphan County Pet Rescue has a new building for a shelter. A benefit walk for the organization will be held on Oct. 2. File photo | News-Press NOW

The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is holding its Dogtober! Paws for a Cause Dog Walk from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Bendena, Kansas.

All funds raised will go directly to the Pet Rescue to benefit the animals.