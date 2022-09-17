Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo defeats West Blocton in their latest blowout
WEST BLOCTON – Montevallo added another win to its latest hot streak after traveling to West Blocton on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in their eighth blowout match of the season, beating West Blocton 3-0. The Bulldogs had an incredibly strong evening against the Tigers in a three-set sweep. Montevallo took commanding leads in each set, eventually winning each by 10 points to set up a final score of 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 in the 3-0 win.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 6
We’ve hit the midway point of the 2022 season, which means a break from region play this week, but the games are no less exciting with a battle of defending state champs, two in-county matchups and several other highly-anticipated games. We break down each on this week’s show and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 46:18 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event
NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Shelby Reporter
Nonprofit Blanket Fort Hope held fourth annual race
PELHAM – A race with a good cause made its way to Pelham. Oak Mountain State Park hosted Blanket Fort Hope’s Hold the Fort 5K Saturday, Sept. 17. The annual event, which also contained a 1-mile fun run and 10K, had a turnout of 175 runners. The first annual Blanket Fort Hope run had 20 people present. The next held in 2020 quadrupled its runners with 80 racers present. Last year for the third annual race, 150 signed up and 121 ran due to the rain downpour.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Aug. 1 through Sept. 12
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1 through Sept. 12. -Jonathan Frank Barnes, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Jesus Leon-Santana, 49, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -David...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 15 through Sept. 2
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 15 through Sept. 2. -Identity theft from Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham. Aug. 17. -Unauthorized use of a credit card (two counts) from 1050 Main Street, Montevallo. Totals of $13.57 used at Alabaster Exxon, $7.30...
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
Shelby Reporter
Fit Body Boot Camp set to open Sept. 24
PELHAM – A new business is coming to Pelham with the goal of bringing back health and physical fitness to the community. After 10 years of being a nurse, Morgan Feltman decided to make a change by opening her own business centered around health and fitness. That led to Fit Body Boot Camp, which is set to open on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a grand-opening event from 8 a.m. to noon.
uab.edu
New Cooper Green facility gains final approval to begin construction
The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority has received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Ozark man killed in Walker County crash
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wvtm13.com
Family and friends seek answers, justice 4 months after murder of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's been nearly 4 months since UAB researcher David Westbrook was shot and killed in Birmingham's Woodlawn community. Watch the video above to hear from a close friend about the search for answers and justice.
