New Philadelphia, OH

Long scoring play lifts Mansfield Senior past New Philadelphia

The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― Pinned near their own goal line, the Mansfield Tygers decided it was time to take a chance against New Philadelphia Friday night.

Holding a 14-10 lead, Mansfield quarterback Duke Reese dropped back near his own end zone and fired a strike to a streaking Amarr Davis for a 97-yard touchdown.

The big play stunned the crowd at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium and sealed Mansfield's 21-10 high school football victory.

“We got what we wanted and we took a shot,” said Mansfield head coach Chioke Bradley. “Duke Reese made a great throw, and Amarr Davis executed the play.”

It came with 6:21 left in New Philadelphia's first Ohio Cardinal Conference home game since 1987.

On their previous possession, the Quakers (2-3) marched to the Mansfield 4 on a drive that started at their own 1. It was highlighted by a 44-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Keaton Fausel to senior tailback Trevor Bean to the Mansfield 19. But a few plays later, Mansfield picked off a pass in the end zone.

“Our offense moved the ball a little bit,” said New Philadelphia head coach Mike Johnson. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to make plays in the red zone, and we didn’t. We had a chance. The ball was up there, and we’ve got to go catch the ball.”

Mansfield (3-2) took a 14-10 lead on Ricky Mills' 2-yard touchdown run with no time left on the first-half clock. The Tygers threw an incomplete pass on the previous play. However, New Philadelphia was called for a targeting penalty, leaving the Tygers with an untimed down.

New Philadelphia’s defense prevented Mansfield from extending the lead early in the second half. On two separate occasions, the Quakers stopped Mansfield on fourth-and-goal at the 2.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to New Philly,” Bradley said. “Defensively they did a great job coming out here being resilient, fighting and putting hats to the football, especially when they needed it on fourth down.”

Fausel gave the Quakers a 10-7 lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. He threw for 144 yards and ran for 64 yards on the night. Nathaniel Demuth’s 37-yard field goal opened the scoring.

Johnson appreciated his team’s effort but lamented the loss.

“Unfortunately, it’s frustrating because we’re close,” Johnson said. “We’re still close, and that’s been kind of where we’ve been the past couple of weeks. Close isn’t good enough.”

