WANTED PERSON – Around 8:17 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to an effort to assist Children’s Services with an issue. While at the residence the offender was located in the basement and it was found she had an active warrant for her arrest. Jeremy Jones was arrested in the process, and while officers were arresting Jones, they were informed Lesa Smith was also in the basement with methamphetamine on her. No methamphetamine was located, but she was arrested for a warrant out of Bellefontaine for failing to appear on a driving without a license charge. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $2,000 bond.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO