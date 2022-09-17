Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Dr. Holman retiring as health commissioner
GREENVILLE —After over 37 years of service to the Darke County General Health District in Darke County, Health Commissioner Dr. Terrence L. Holman, DVM, REHS has announced he will be retiring at the end of the year. Prior to his career with the Darke County General Health District, Dr....
Daily Advocate
Tamplin joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Melissa Tamplin as an After Hours RN. Tamplin has experience as an EMT with credentials ACTS, Trauma Certification, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). She received her LPN training from Miami Jacobs Career College and received her credential as a Certified Hospice and Palliative LPN. Later she received her RN from Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Ind.
Daily Advocate
Fort GreeneVille DAR dedicates markers
GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continues to preserve history and a link to America’s past through the placement or replacement of grave markers of those that served in the military. On Tuesday, the organization added to the long list of markers they have installed across the county and in the Greenville-Union Cemetery.
Daily Advocate
Sunshine Run is a huge benefit to residents
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation could not have asked for a better morning to hold its 10th annual Sunshine Run on Saturday, Sept. 17. The weather was perfect, the crowd of participants was large, Greenville City Park was beautiful and there was excitement everywhere you turned. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Healthy Living Workshop planned
DAYTON — Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions phone workshop is a free, fun, weekly group talk sharing ideas on improving your health and strength by managing symptoms and concerns to keep doing or return to doing the activities that matter to you most. This abbreviated version of their in-person workshop meets for a half-hour on Tuesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 8. New topics are discussed each week so don’t worry if you can’t attend every session.
Daily Advocate
Versailles Fourth Grader makes a big difference
VERSAILLES — On Aug. 16, Ashlyn Gibson, a fourth grader at Versailles Elementary, took it upon herself to donate every bit of her chore money to a wonderful cause. When Gibson first heard about Safe Haven Baby Boxes she knew she had to help out. This organization helps mothers who no longer want, or cannot care for, their babies.
Daily Advocate
Darke county runners find success under the stars in Troy
TROY — It was a night filled with running at Troy High School as they hosted the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 17. Races started late in the evening and didn’t finish until late in the night. The junior high girls started the event off. Clair Rammel from...
Daily Advocate
DAR will rededicate plaque at Bear’s Mill
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, will be holding a rededication ceremony at the Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial with a bronze plaque at the site. The unveiling of the new bronze plaque will be on Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. The Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial is located next to historical Bears Mill on Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Advocate
Illumination hosts day of hope and encouragement
GREENVILLE – The 15th annual Illumination Festival: Light in the Darke was an opportunity for organizers to celebrate a decade and a half of bringing uplifting music, fun and encouragement to Darke County. It was a chance to step back in time from 16 years ago and reconnect with the original headliner of the event, Big Daddy Weave.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
WANTED PERSON – Around 8:17 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to an effort to assist Children’s Services with an issue. While at the residence the offender was located in the basement and it was found she had an active warrant for her arrest. Jeremy Jones was arrested in the process, and while officers were arresting Jones, they were informed Lesa Smith was also in the basement with methamphetamine on her. No methamphetamine was located, but she was arrested for a warrant out of Bellefontaine for failing to appear on a driving without a license charge. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $2,000 bond.
Daily Advocate
Radiant Lighthouse hosts blood drive
GREENVILLE — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Mendenhall held on allegations of noncompliance
GREENVILLE — Carrie D. Mendenhall held on allegations of noncompliance. Mendenhall, 30, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to allegations of noncompliance with her community supervision. Mendenhall had been sentenced in August of last year for Burglary, and after spending time at the Ohio Rehabilitation and Corrections facility, was granted judicial release in March of this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home
VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate
Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges
GREENVILLE — Ethan T. Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges. Albert, 56, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the reduced but related offense of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Originally the charge was titled burglary, a felony of the third degree, and the offense occurred on May 2 of this year.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Comments / 0