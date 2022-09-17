Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca reflects on big win over Lamar; sets high expectations for remainder of season
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians took down #1 ranked Lamar on Friday 36-33. The Indians were down 14-0 in the first quarter, but managed to fight back. Gavyn Hoover found Ethan Altic, with less than a minute left on the clock, to score the game-winning touchdown. “I don’t...
The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local bike organization unveils its newest trails
Prairie Pathways today unveiled its newest bike pathways in Iola, Pittsburg, and Fort Scott.
koamnewsnow.com
Dr. Steve Gilbreth: Joplin High School principal by day, one-half of Dr. G & The Tall Man by night
Dr. Steve Gilbreth sat down with Chris Warner on KOAM Morning News to talk about his day job…and reveal a musical side of the Doctor some in the area may not be familiar with. Students in Joplin and their parents would know the good doctor as the principal of the Joplin High School, and he talked to Chris about how much he enjoyed the job. But he also talked about playing music with his friend Jason Otero, also known as The Tall Man.
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
tiremeetsroad.com
For $650, is this 747 engine cowling for sale in Kansas your chance to make your own aerospace-themed bar?
Local pickup preferred, for obvious reasons. Logging onto Zuckbook and a friend shared an uncommon listing on Marketplace near where he lives, an entire 747 engine cowling for sale in Clearwater, Kansas for just $650. You can find the listing by clicking here. Here are screenshots of the ad and...
fortscott.biz
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist
Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
Kansas Board of Regents approves WSU’s proposal for Cessna Stadium changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The update to the capital improvement plan that was proposed by Wichita State University (WSU) was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday. The proposal allows for a multi-phase project to make changes to Cessna Stadium. According to the Board of Regents agenda, the new stadium would seat approximately […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
Comments / 0