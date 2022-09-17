ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quapaw, OK

KWCH.com

Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
PARSONS, KS
Hutch Post

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO

