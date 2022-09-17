Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Record heat Tuesday, then big changes coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unusual record heat is going to continue into Tuesday with highs around the century mark once again. Wichita’s record is 101, and that could be tied or broken by the end of the afternoon. Changes in the weather begin on Wednesday as the next...
koamnewsnow.com
McDonald County walks it off against Nixa; Mustangs win fourth straight
WATCH: McDonald County earns walk off win over Nixa 3-2. The Mustangs are now 12-4 and on a four game winning streak. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca reflects on big win over Lamar; sets high expectations for remainder of season
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians took down #1 ranked Lamar on Friday 36-33. The Indians were down 14-0 in the first quarter, but managed to fight back. Gavyn Hoover found Ethan Altic, with less than a minute left on the clock, to score the game-winning touchdown. “I don’t...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
KWCH.com
Saturday’s Forecast: A few strong storms and building heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A couple of round of storms will be possible throughout the day today with the first round of scattered storms being in north central and northeast Kansas through the mid morning hours. Another chance of storms will come during the evening hours for south central into north central Kansas after 5pm. Severe weather is not likely on a widespread scale, however a few storms may be severe with large hail and gusty winds to around 65mph possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
Nowata County pallet factory catches fire for second time in two months
NEW ALLUWE, Okla. — Multiple structures including two homes are damaged after a factory fire in Nowata County Sunday night. Several agencies were called to the fire at a pallet factory in New Alluwe just before midnight. This is the second fire in lass than a month at the...
Local bike organization unveils its newest trails
Prairie Pathways today unveiled its newest bike pathways in Iola, Pittsburg, and Fort Scott.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
tiremeetsroad.com
For $650, is this 747 engine cowling for sale in Kansas your chance to make your own aerospace-themed bar?
Local pickup preferred, for obvious reasons. Logging onto Zuckbook and a friend shared an uncommon listing on Marketplace near where he lives, an entire 747 engine cowling for sale in Clearwater, Kansas for just $650. You can find the listing by clicking here. Here are screenshots of the ad and...
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
Comments / 0