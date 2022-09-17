Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars get ‘Taylor-made’ victory over Gladiators
The Charleroi girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday and moved into third place in the Section 2-1A standings after knocking off South Allegheny, 3-2, in overtime at Myron Pottios Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors take over in Section 2-3A
Two critical first-half miscues proved costly for Thomas Jefferson, while Elizabeth Forward benefitted in a big way Monday night. The Warriors scored a goal on a penalty kick and took advantage of an own goal by the Jaguars en route to a 2-0 victory to take sole possession of first place in the Section 2-3A standings.
monvalleyindependent.com
Warriors beat Hillers for 4th straight victory
With a section showdown against Thomas Jefferson looming, the Elizabeth Forward girls soccer team captured its fourth consecutive win with a 3-0 triumph over Trinity in a non-section matchup Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bears enter win column by rolling past Riverview
Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or...
monvalleyindependent.com
Cyclists enjoy ‘Party on the Trail’
Yough-n-Roll is here to stay. At least that was the spirit felt at the Mon Yough Trail Council’s “Party on the Trail” event Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
EF elementary students show off robotics skills
A select group of Elizabeth Forward elementary students demonstrated their robotics knowledge for more than 2,000 students from all over the Pittsburgh area last week. Thirteen fourth- and fifth-graders, six robots, three elementary robotics teachers and one gifted teacher rode a bus from EF’s middle school to Wednesday’s Hands-on Science Showdown in downtown Pittsburgh.
monvalleyindependent.com
New app on display in Monongahela
Monongahela residents learned about a new software platform intended to aid community development Monday at the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s 15th annual town hall meeting. Carnegie Mellon students Mihir Bhaskar, Jamie Carter, Sara Maillacheruvu and Michaela Marincic gave a presentation on Asset-Mappr and received feedback from local residents about how it can suit community needs.
monvalleyindependent.com
Fundraiser helps fight pediatric cancer
It can be hard for most people to relate to the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis, but Nikki Williams can and it has inspired her to raise money for the battle against pediatric cancer. Williams is preparing for her fifth annual Help Kids Beat Cancer fundraiser Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Monessen.
monvalleyindependent.com
Live music planned for Stockdale’s oldies dance
For the first time in nearly two decades, live music will return to the Stockdale Fire Hall. Only 300 tickets will be sold for at the fire department’s annual oldies dance this Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
monvalleyindependent.com
Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania
Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties’ 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties. To read the rest of the story, please...
monvalleyindependent.com
N. Charleroi street crew will aid with code enforcement
North Charleroi’s two-man street crew will soon take over some responsibilities of code enforcement in the borough. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak adds full-time code enforcement/zoning officer
White Oak’s council president admitted Monday night that “we know there’s a problem” with code enforcement in the borough. Councilman Chuck Davis made that statement after property owner Vince Suskey took the podium during public comment to voice his frustrations related to code enforcement and planning/zoning matters.
monvalleyindependent.com
White Oak considers changes to Community Day
Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
